اختتمت هيئة التراث مهرجان «البشت الحساوي» بتوافد آلاف الزوار والمعجبين من مختلف دول الخليج والدول العربية. وتأتي هذه النسخة من المهرجان متزامنة مع تسجيل «البشت» رسمياً ضمن القائمة التمثيلية للتراث غير المادي «اليونسكو»

ونجح المهرجان في تسليط الضوء على قصة تحول صناعة البشت من حرفة محلية دقيقة إلى تراث إنساني عالمي، وعكس المهرجان عمق الصناعات التقليدية التي اشتهرت بها الأحساء منذ القدم، مبرزاً مهارة العوائل الأحسائية التي توارثت حرفة حياكة البشوت جيلاً بعد جيل، بدءاً من اختيار الأقمشة وصولاً إلى التطريز اليدوي الدقيق. وقدمت ساحات قصر إبراهيم تجربة حسية وافتراضية متطورة تتيح للزوار الغوص في تفاصيل هذه الصناعة وفي لفتة تعزز من استدامة الهوية الوطنية، خصص المهرجان مساحات نوعية مثل «بيت الدفة النسائية» للتعريف بالعباءة التقليدية، وركن «المعزب الصغير» الذي قدم للأطفال جرعات تراثية مكثفة عبر مسرحيات الظل والقصص والتدريب اليدوي لضمان انتقال شعلة التراث إلى الأجيال القادمة.