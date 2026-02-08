The Heritage Authority concluded the "Al-Hasa Bisht Festival" with the arrival of thousands of visitors and fans from various Gulf and Arab countries. This edition of the festival coincides with the official registration of the "bisht" on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The festival successfully highlighted the story of the transformation of the bisht industry from a precise local craft to a global human heritage, reflecting the depth of the traditional industries that Al-Ahsa has been known for since ancient times. It showcased the skills of Al-Ahsa families who have inherited the craft of bisht weaving from generation to generation, from selecting fabrics to intricate hand embroidery. The courtyards of Ibrahim Palace provided an advanced sensory and virtual experience that allowed visitors to dive into the details of this industry. In a gesture that enhances the sustainability of national identity, the festival allocated special spaces such as the "Women's Dafa House" to introduce the traditional abaya, and the "Little Host" corner, which offered children intensive heritage doses through shadow plays, stories, and hands-on training to ensure the torch of heritage is passed on to future generations.