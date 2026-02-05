The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, received a written message from the President of the Maldives, Dr. Mohamed Muiz, regarding the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The message was delivered by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, during his reception today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh of the Ambassador of the Maldives to the Kingdom, Ahmed Sareer.

During the reception, the bilateral relations were reviewed, and topics of mutual interest were discussed.