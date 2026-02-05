تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود رسالة خطية من رئيس جمهورية المالديف الدكتور محمد معز، تتصل بالعلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين.

تسلم الرسالة نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي خلال استقباله في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم سفير جمهورية المالديف لدى المملكة أحمد سرير.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية، ومناقشة الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.