برعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اختتم المنتدى السعودي للإعلام 2026 أعماله في الرياض بعد ثلاثة أيام من الجلسات والنقاشات المتخصصة، في دورة رسّخت موقع المنتدى منصةً وطنيةً ترصد تحولات المشهد الإعلامي، وتواكب مسار تطوره المهني والتقني والتنظيمي، وسط حضور واسع من القيادات الإعلامية والمسؤولين والمختصين والأكاديميين والمهتمين بصناعة المحتوى.
وجاءت النسخة الحالية في ظل حراك إعلامي متسارع يشهده القطاع محلياً وعالمياً، إذ ناقش المشاركون مستقبل الإعلام في العصر الرقمي، ودور المؤسسات الإعلامية في بناء الوعي، وأهمية تطوير أدوات العمل الصحفي بما يتواكب مع التحولات التقنية، مع التأكيد على أن الإعلام لم يعد مجرد ناقل للأخبار، بل أصبح جزءاً من منظومة اقتصادية ومعرفية مؤثرة.
مصداقية المحتوى والذكاء الاصطناعي
شهدت أيام المنتدى الإعلامي، طرح ملفات ترتبط بمصداقية المحتوى، وتعزيز الثقة في وسائل الإعلام، وآليات التحقق من المعلومات في ظل التدفق الرقمي الهائل، إضافة إلى استعراض تجارب مهنية في تطوير غرف الأخبار وإدارة المنصات الرقمية، وسبل رفع جودة المخرجات الإعلامية وتوسيع نطاق تأثيرها. وحضر (الذكاء الاصطناعي) بوصفه أحد أبرز محاور النقاش، إذ تناولت الجلسات فرص توظيفه في التحرير والإنتاج والتحليل الإعلامي، مقابل التحديات الأخلاقية والمهنية المرتبطة باستخدامه، مع إجماع على أن التقنية تمثِّل أداة مساندة تعزِّز كفاءة العمل الإعلامي ولا تلغي دور الإنسان وخبرته التحريرية.
الاستدامة المالية للمؤسسات الإعلامية
تطرق المشاركون إلى اقتصاد المحتوى ونماذج الأعمال الحديثة في الإعلام الرقمي، وآليات الاستدامة المالية للمؤسسات الإعلامية، والتغير في أنماط الاستهلاك الإعلامي لدى الجمهور، بما يفرض على المؤسسات تطوير استراتيجيات جديدة في الإنتاج والتوزيع والتفاعل.
ورافق المنتدى معرض مستقبل الإعلام «فومكس»، الذي أتاح مساحة للاطلاع على أحدث التقنيات المرتبطة بالإنتاج والبث والمنصات الرقمية، وشكّل بيئة تطبيقية عكست التحول التقني الذي تشهده الصناعة، وأسهم في ربط الجانب النظري بالممارسات العملية داخل القطاع.
تكريم النماذج المميزة
في اليوم الختامي، أُقيم حفل الجائزة السعودية للإعلام لتكريم نماذج مميزة في العمل الإعلامي، في خطوة تعزز ثقافة التنافس المهني وترسخ معايير الجودة والإبداع، وتدعم الكفاءات الوطنية في مختلف مجالات المحتوى.
كما شهد المنتدى إعلان مبادرات واتفاقيات ذات طابع مهني وتدريبي تهدف إلى تطوير القدرات البشرية في المجال الإعلامي، وتمكين الكوادر الوطنية، ورفع مستوى التأهيل بما يتماشى مع متطلبات المرحلة الجديدة التي يعيشها القطاع.
وحظيت فعاليات المنتدى بتفاعل ملحوظ على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ تداول المختصون والمهتمون أبرز ما طُرح في الجلسات من رؤى وأفكار، ما عكس اهتماماً مجتمعياً متزايداً بمستقبل الإعلام ودوره في التنمية الثقافية والمعرفية.
إعلام سعودي محترف
عكس ختام المنتدى صورة قطاع إعلامي سعودي يتجه نحو مزيد من الاحترافية والتنظيم، ويربط بين المحتوى والقيمة الاقتصادية، ويستثمر في التقنية والكوادر الوطنية، ضمن مسار ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية 2030 في بناء قطاع إعلامي مؤثر ومنافس إقليمياً ودولياً، وقادر على التكيّف مع التحولات المتسارعة في البيئة الإعلامية العالمية.
Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi Media Forum 2026 concluded its activities in Riyadh after three days of specialized sessions and discussions. This edition solidified the forum's position as a national platform that monitors the transformations in the media landscape and keeps pace with its professional, technical, and organizational development, amidst a wide attendance of media leaders, officials, specialists, academics, and content industry enthusiasts.
The current edition took place against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving media movement both locally and globally, as participants discussed the future of media in the digital age, the role of media institutions in building awareness, and the importance of developing journalistic tools in line with technological transformations, emphasizing that media is no longer just a conveyor of news but has become part of an influential economic and knowledge system.
Content Credibility and Artificial Intelligence
During the media forum days, topics related to content credibility, enhancing trust in media, and mechanisms for verifying information amidst the massive digital flow were raised. Additionally, professional experiences in developing newsrooms and managing digital platforms were showcased, along with ways to improve the quality of media outputs and expand their impact. Artificial intelligence was a prominent discussion topic, as sessions addressed the opportunities for its application in editing, production, and media analysis, alongside the ethical and professional challenges associated with its use, with a consensus that technology represents a supportive tool that enhances the efficiency of media work without eliminating the role of human experience and editorial expertise.
Financial Sustainability of Media Institutions
Participants addressed content economy and modern business models in digital media, mechanisms for the financial sustainability of media institutions, and changes in media consumption patterns among the audience, which compel institutions to develop new strategies in production, distribution, and interaction.
The forum was accompanied by the Future of Media Exhibition "FOMEX," which provided a space to explore the latest technologies related to production, broadcasting, and digital platforms, creating a practical environment that reflected the technological transformation in the industry and contributed to linking theoretical aspects with practical practices within the sector.
Acknowledgment of Outstanding Models
On the final day, the Saudi Media Award ceremony was held to honor outstanding models in media work, a step that enhances the culture of professional competition and establishes standards of quality and creativity, supporting national competencies in various content fields.
The forum also witnessed the announcement of initiatives and agreements of a professional and training nature aimed at developing human capabilities in the media field, empowering national cadres, and raising the level of qualification in line with the requirements of the new phase the sector is experiencing.
The forum's activities received notable engagement on social media platforms, as specialists and interested parties shared the key insights and ideas presented in the sessions, reflecting a growing community interest in the future of media and its role in cultural and knowledge development.
Professional Saudi Media
The conclusion of the forum reflected a picture of a Saudi media sector moving towards greater professionalism and organization, linking content with economic value, and investing in technology and national cadres, within a trajectory that aligns with the targets of Vision 2030 in building an influential and regionally and internationally competitive media sector, capable of adapting to the rapid transformations in the global media environment.