برعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اختتم المنتدى السعودي للإعلام 2026 أعماله في الرياض بعد ثلاثة أيام من الجلسات والنقاشات المتخصصة، في دورة رسّخت موقع المنتدى منصةً وطنيةً ترصد تحولات المشهد الإعلامي، وتواكب مسار تطوره المهني والتقني والتنظيمي، وسط حضور واسع من القيادات الإعلامية والمسؤولين والمختصين والأكاديميين والمهتمين بصناعة المحتوى.

وجاءت النسخة الحالية في ظل حراك إعلامي متسارع يشهده القطاع محلياً وعالمياً، إذ ناقش المشاركون مستقبل الإعلام في العصر الرقمي، ودور المؤسسات الإعلامية في بناء الوعي، وأهمية تطوير أدوات العمل الصحفي بما يتواكب مع التحولات التقنية، مع التأكيد على أن الإعلام لم يعد مجرد ناقل للأخبار، بل أصبح جزءاً من منظومة اقتصادية ومعرفية مؤثرة.

مصداقية المحتوى والذكاء الاصطناعي

شهدت أيام المنتدى الإعلامي، طرح ملفات ترتبط بمصداقية المحتوى، وتعزيز الثقة في وسائل الإعلام، وآليات التحقق من المعلومات في ظل التدفق الرقمي الهائل، إضافة إلى استعراض تجارب مهنية في تطوير غرف الأخبار وإدارة المنصات الرقمية، وسبل رفع جودة المخرجات الإعلامية وتوسيع نطاق تأثيرها. وحضر (الذكاء الاصطناعي) بوصفه أحد أبرز محاور النقاش، إذ تناولت الجلسات فرص توظيفه في التحرير والإنتاج والتحليل الإعلامي، مقابل التحديات الأخلاقية والمهنية المرتبطة باستخدامه، مع إجماع على أن التقنية تمثِّل أداة مساندة تعزِّز كفاءة العمل الإعلامي ولا تلغي دور الإنسان وخبرته التحريرية.

الاستدامة المالية للمؤسسات الإعلامية

تطرق المشاركون إلى اقتصاد المحتوى ونماذج الأعمال الحديثة في الإعلام الرقمي، وآليات الاستدامة المالية للمؤسسات الإعلامية، والتغير في أنماط الاستهلاك الإعلامي لدى الجمهور، بما يفرض على المؤسسات تطوير استراتيجيات جديدة في الإنتاج والتوزيع والتفاعل.

ورافق المنتدى معرض مستقبل الإعلام «فومكس»، الذي أتاح مساحة للاطلاع على أحدث التقنيات المرتبطة بالإنتاج والبث والمنصات الرقمية، وشكّل بيئة تطبيقية عكست التحول التقني الذي تشهده الصناعة، وأسهم في ربط الجانب النظري بالممارسات العملية داخل القطاع.

تكريم النماذج المميزة

في اليوم الختامي، أُقيم حفل الجائزة السعودية للإعلام لتكريم نماذج مميزة في العمل الإعلامي، في خطوة تعزز ثقافة التنافس المهني وترسخ معايير الجودة والإبداع، وتدعم الكفاءات الوطنية في مختلف مجالات المحتوى.

كما شهد المنتدى إعلان مبادرات واتفاقيات ذات طابع مهني وتدريبي تهدف إلى تطوير القدرات البشرية في المجال الإعلامي، وتمكين الكوادر الوطنية، ورفع مستوى التأهيل بما يتماشى مع متطلبات المرحلة الجديدة التي يعيشها القطاع.

وحظيت فعاليات المنتدى بتفاعل ملحوظ على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ تداول المختصون والمهتمون أبرز ما طُرح في الجلسات من رؤى وأفكار، ما عكس اهتماماً مجتمعياً متزايداً بمستقبل الإعلام ودوره في التنمية الثقافية والمعرفية.

إعلام سعودي محترف

عكس ختام المنتدى صورة قطاع إعلامي سعودي يتجه نحو مزيد من الاحترافية والتنظيم، ويربط بين المحتوى والقيمة الاقتصادية، ويستثمر في التقنية والكوادر الوطنية، ضمن مسار ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية 2030 في بناء قطاع إعلامي مؤثر ومنافس إقليمياً ودولياً، وقادر على التكيّف مع التحولات المتسارعة في البيئة الإعلامية العالمية.