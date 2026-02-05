Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi Media Forum 2026 concluded its activities in Riyadh after three days of specialized sessions and discussions. This edition solidified the forum's position as a national platform that monitors the transformations in the media landscape and keeps pace with its professional, technical, and organizational development, amidst a wide attendance of media leaders, officials, specialists, academics, and content industry enthusiasts.

The current edition took place against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving media movement both locally and globally, as participants discussed the future of media in the digital age, the role of media institutions in building awareness, and the importance of developing journalistic tools in line with technological transformations, emphasizing that media is no longer just a conveyor of news but has become part of an influential economic and knowledge system.

Content Credibility and Artificial Intelligence

During the media forum days, topics related to content credibility, enhancing trust in media, and mechanisms for verifying information amidst the massive digital flow were raised. Additionally, professional experiences in developing newsrooms and managing digital platforms were showcased, along with ways to improve the quality of media outputs and expand their impact. Artificial intelligence was a prominent discussion topic, as sessions addressed the opportunities for its application in editing, production, and media analysis, alongside the ethical and professional challenges associated with its use, with a consensus that technology represents a supportive tool that enhances the efficiency of media work without eliminating the role of human experience and editorial expertise.

Financial Sustainability of Media Institutions

Participants addressed content economy and modern business models in digital media, mechanisms for the financial sustainability of media institutions, and changes in media consumption patterns among the audience, which compel institutions to develop new strategies in production, distribution, and interaction.

The forum was accompanied by the Future of Media Exhibition "FOMEX," which provided a space to explore the latest technologies related to production, broadcasting, and digital platforms, creating a practical environment that reflected the technological transformation in the industry and contributed to linking theoretical aspects with practical practices within the sector.

Acknowledgment of Outstanding Models

On the final day, the Saudi Media Award ceremony was held to honor outstanding models in media work, a step that enhances the culture of professional competition and establishes standards of quality and creativity, supporting national competencies in various content fields.

The forum also witnessed the announcement of initiatives and agreements of a professional and training nature aimed at developing human capabilities in the media field, empowering national cadres, and raising the level of qualification in line with the requirements of the new phase the sector is experiencing.

The forum's activities received notable engagement on social media platforms, as specialists and interested parties shared the key insights and ideas presented in the sessions, reflecting a growing community interest in the future of media and its role in cultural and knowledge development.

Professional Saudi Media

The conclusion of the forum reflected a picture of a Saudi media sector moving towards greater professionalism and organization, linking content with economic value, and investing in technology and national cadres, within a trajectory that aligns with the targets of Vision 2030 in building an influential and regionally and internationally competitive media sector, capable of adapting to the rapid transformations in the global media environment.