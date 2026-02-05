The Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid Mohammed Al-Samaani, confirmed that legislative and procedural developments have contributed to solidifying the position of arbitration and alternative dispute resolution as effective and reliable options within the justice system.

This came during his participation in the fifth international conference on commercial arbitration, within the first panel discussion titled: “The National Strategy and Global Confidence: Enhancing Legal Certainty and Investor Trust through the Kingdom's Consistent Legal, Judicial, Financial, and Commercial Strategies.”

The Minister of Justice explained that the integration of legal, judicial, financial, and commercial pathways has contributed to building a stable and reliable investment environment, emphasizing that the clarity of regulations and the effectiveness of the judicial facility in supporting arbitration and enforcing its rulings, including the unification of enforcement jurisdiction, represent a fundamental pillar for enhancing legal certainty. Minister Al-Samaani indicated that the system for enforcing arbitration rulings recorded a growth of 43% during the year 2025, with commercial arbitration accounting for 50% of this growth, reflecting the confidence of investors and the business sector in this pathway.

Minister Al-Samaani affirmed that the Ministry of Justice is moving forward in expanding the application of the preventive justice system, as more than one million electronic contracts have been documented, benefiting over 1.2 million beneficiaries, which reflects the growing demand for preventive justice tools and confirms the need to expand their application to enhance contractual stability and support the business and investment environment.

Head of the Experts Committee: Financial Courts Under Study

The Head of the Experts Committee, Mohammed Suleiman Al-Ajjaji, clarified during his participation in a panel discussion that the Civil Transactions Law has contributed to limiting the annulment and cancellation of contracts to the narrowest scope, and has enhanced individuals' contractual freedom. He added: “We have transitioned from general courts to specialized courts, including commercial, labor, and criminal courts, and currently, financial courts are under study,” pointing out that the clarity of evidence rules has addressed issues of varying evidence and has contributed to reassuring investors, while allowing parties to agree on specific evidence rules that suit the nature of their disputes, emphasizing that the development of regulations has relied on the best global practices, alongside restructuring the judiciary, expanding court specialization, and transitioning from two levels to three levels of litigation, thereby enhancing justice guarantees.