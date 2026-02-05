أكد وزير العدل الدكتور وليد محمد الصمعاني، أن التطورات التشريعية والإجرائية أسهمت في ترسيخ مكانة التحكيم وبدائل تسوية المنازعات؛ بوصفها خيارات فاعلة وموثوقة ضمن منظومة العدالة.
جاء ذلك خلال مشاركته في المؤتمر الدولي الخامس للتحكيم التجاري، ضمن الجلسة الحوارية الأولى بعنوان: «الاستراتيجية الوطنية والثقة العالمية: تعزيز اليقين القانوني وثقة المستثمرين من خلال استراتيجيات المملكة القانونية والقضائية والمالية والتجارية المتسقة».
وأوضح وزير العدل أن تكامل المسارات القانونية والقضائية والمالية والتجارية، أسهم في بناء بيئة استثمارية مستقرة وموثوقة، مؤكداً أن وضوح الأنظمة وفاعلية المرفق العدلي في دعم التحكيم وتنفيذ أحكامه، ومن ذلك توحيد اختصاص التنفيذ، يمثلان ركيزة أساسية لتعزيز اليقين القانوني. وبيّن الوزير الصمعاني أن منظومة تنفيذ أحكام التحكيم سجلت نمواً بنسبة 43% خلال عام 2025؛ شكّل التحكيم التجاري منها 50%، بما يعكس ثقة المستثمرين وقطاع الأعمال في هذا المسار.
وأكد الوزير الصمعاني أن وزارة العدل ماضية قدماً في التوسع في تطبيق منظومة العدالة الوقائية، إذ جرى توثيق أكثر من مليون عقد إلكتروني استفاد منها أكثر من 1.2 مليون مستفيد، وهو ما يعكس حجم الطلب المتنامي على أدوات العدالة الوقائية، ويؤكد الحاجة إلى التوسع في تطبيقها بما يعزز الاستقرار التعاقدي ويدعم بيئة الأعمال والاستثمار.
رئيس هيئة الخبراء: المحاكم المالية تحت الدراسة
أوضح رئيس هيئة الخبراء محمد سليمان العجاجي، خلال مشاركته في جلسة حوارية، أن نظام المعاملات المدنية ساهم في الحد من بطلان وإلغاء العقود بألّا تكون إلا في أضيق نطاق، وعزّز الحرية التعاقدية للأفراد. وأضاف: انتقلنا من المحاكم العامة إلى المحاكم المتخصصة؛ ومنها التجارية والعمالية والجزائية، وحالياً المحاكم المالية تحت الدراسة، مشيراً إلى أن وضوح قواعد الإثبات عالج إشكاليات تفاوت الأدلة، وأسهم في طمأنة المستثمرين، مع منح الأطراف مساحة للاتفاق على قواعد خاصة للإثبات بما يتناسب مع طبيعة نزاعاتهم، ومؤكداً على أن تطوير الأنظمة اعتمد على أفضل الممارسات العالمية، إلى جانب إعادة هيكلة القضاء، والتوسع في تخصص المحاكم، والانتقال من درجتين إلى ثلاث درجات للتقاضي، بما يعزز ضمانات العدالة.
The Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid Mohammed Al-Samaani, confirmed that legislative and procedural developments have contributed to solidifying the position of arbitration and alternative dispute resolution as effective and reliable options within the justice system.
This came during his participation in the fifth international conference on commercial arbitration, within the first panel discussion titled: “The National Strategy and Global Confidence: Enhancing Legal Certainty and Investor Trust through the Kingdom's Consistent Legal, Judicial, Financial, and Commercial Strategies.”
The Minister of Justice explained that the integration of legal, judicial, financial, and commercial pathways has contributed to building a stable and reliable investment environment, emphasizing that the clarity of regulations and the effectiveness of the judicial facility in supporting arbitration and enforcing its rulings, including the unification of enforcement jurisdiction, represent a fundamental pillar for enhancing legal certainty. Minister Al-Samaani indicated that the system for enforcing arbitration rulings recorded a growth of 43% during the year 2025, with commercial arbitration accounting for 50% of this growth, reflecting the confidence of investors and the business sector in this pathway.
Minister Al-Samaani affirmed that the Ministry of Justice is moving forward in expanding the application of the preventive justice system, as more than one million electronic contracts have been documented, benefiting over 1.2 million beneficiaries, which reflects the growing demand for preventive justice tools and confirms the need to expand their application to enhance contractual stability and support the business and investment environment.
Head of the Experts Committee: Financial Courts Under Study
The Head of the Experts Committee, Mohammed Suleiman Al-Ajjaji, clarified during his participation in a panel discussion that the Civil Transactions Law has contributed to limiting the annulment and cancellation of contracts to the narrowest scope, and has enhanced individuals' contractual freedom. He added: “We have transitioned from general courts to specialized courts, including commercial, labor, and criminal courts, and currently, financial courts are under study,” pointing out that the clarity of evidence rules has addressed issues of varying evidence and has contributed to reassuring investors, while allowing parties to agree on specific evidence rules that suit the nature of their disputes, emphasizing that the development of regulations has relied on the best global practices, alongside restructuring the judiciary, expanding court specialization, and transitioning from two levels to three levels of litigation, thereby enhancing justice guarantees.