أكد وزير العدل الدكتور وليد محمد الصمعاني، أن التطورات التشريعية والإجرائية أسهمت في ترسيخ مكانة التحكيم وبدائل تسوية المنازعات؛ بوصفها خيارات فاعلة وموثوقة ضمن منظومة العدالة.

جاء ذلك خلال مشاركته في المؤتمر الدولي الخامس للتحكيم التجاري، ضمن الجلسة الحوارية الأولى بعنوان: «الاستراتيجية الوطنية والثقة العالمية: تعزيز اليقين القانوني وثقة المستثمرين من خلال استراتيجيات المملكة القانونية والقضائية والمالية والتجارية المتسقة».

وأوضح وزير العدل أن تكامل المسارات القانونية والقضائية والمالية والتجارية، أسهم في بناء بيئة استثمارية مستقرة وموثوقة، مؤكداً أن وضوح الأنظمة وفاعلية المرفق العدلي في دعم التحكيم وتنفيذ أحكامه، ومن ذلك توحيد اختصاص التنفيذ، يمثلان ركيزة أساسية لتعزيز اليقين القانوني. وبيّن الوزير الصمعاني أن منظومة تنفيذ أحكام التحكيم سجلت نمواً بنسبة 43% خلال عام 2025؛ شكّل التحكيم التجاري منها 50%، بما يعكس ثقة المستثمرين وقطاع الأعمال في هذا المسار.

وأكد الوزير الصمعاني أن وزارة العدل ماضية قدماً في التوسع في تطبيق منظومة العدالة الوقائية، إذ جرى توثيق أكثر من مليون عقد إلكتروني استفاد منها أكثر من 1.2 مليون مستفيد، وهو ما يعكس حجم الطلب المتنامي على أدوات العدالة الوقائية، ويؤكد الحاجة إلى التوسع في تطبيقها بما يعزز الاستقرار التعاقدي ويدعم بيئة الأعمال والاستثمار.

رئيس هيئة الخبراء: المحاكم المالية تحت الدراسة

أوضح رئيس هيئة الخبراء محمد سليمان العجاجي، خلال مشاركته في جلسة حوارية، أن نظام المعاملات المدنية ساهم في الحد من بطلان وإلغاء العقود بألّا تكون إلا في أضيق نطاق، وعزّز الحرية التعاقدية للأفراد. وأضاف: ‏انتقلنا من المحاكم العامة إلى المحاكم المتخصصة؛ ومنها التجارية والعمالية والجزائية، وحالياً المحاكم المالية تحت الدراسة، مشيراً إلى أن وضوح قواعد الإثبات عالج إشكاليات تفاوت الأدلة، وأسهم في طمأنة المستثمرين، مع منح الأطراف مساحة للاتفاق على قواعد خاصة للإثبات بما يتناسب مع طبيعة نزاعاتهم، ومؤكداً على أن تطوير الأنظمة اعتمد على أفضل الممارسات العالمية، إلى جانب إعادة هيكلة القضاء، والتوسع في تخصص المحاكم، والانتقال من درجتين إلى ثلاث درجات للتقاضي، بما يعزز ضمانات العدالة.