رصدت عدسة «عكاظ» أمس، أعمال أمانة جدة، في إزالة المباني الآيلة للسقوط بحي الرويس، ضمن جهودها لتعزيز السلامة العامة وحماية الأرواح والممتلكات، ومعالجة المباني المتهالكة التي تشكّل خطراً على السكان والمشهد الحضري.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة بعد الانتهاء من إشعار 1011 مبنى صدرت بحقها قرارات إزالة.

وشاهدت «عكاظ»، وجود الفرق الميدانية حول منازل مستهدفة، تضم بيوتاً شعبية قديمة جرى فصل الخدمات عنها تمهيداً لإزالتها.

وأكّد مدير الاتصال المتحدث باسم أمانة جدة محمد عبيد البقمي، أن المباني التي تتم إزالتها مصنّفة كآيلة للسقوط وتشكّل خطراً على السكان والمجاورين والمارة، مشيراً إلى أن الهدف من الإزالة هو تعزيز السلامة العامة ومعالجة التشوهات البصرية وتحسين المشهد العمراني.

وأوضح البقمي، أن جميع المباني المستهدفة خضعت لإجراءات لجنة المباني الآيلة للسقوط، وصدرت بحقها قرارات إزالة بعد استكمال المتطلبات النظامية، لافتاً إلى أن فصل الخدمات عنها تم بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة.

وأضاف أن الأمانة تواصل جهودها في رصد ومعالجة المباني الخطرة في مختلف أحياء جدة، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات تحسين المشهد الحضري والارتقاء بجودة الحياة، وتحقيق بيئة عمرانية آمنة ومستدامة.

يُذكر أن هذه المرحلة تأتي امتداداً لخطط سابقة نُفذت في أحياء الفيصلية والربوة والفاروق، وأسفرت عن إزالة 596 مبنى آيلاً للسقوط.