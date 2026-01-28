The lens of "Okaz" observed yesterday the efforts of the Jeddah Municipality in removing buildings at risk of collapse in the Al-Ruwais neighborhood, as part of its efforts to enhance public safety and protect lives and property, as well as to address dilapidated buildings that pose a danger to residents and the urban landscape. This step comes after the completion of notifications for 1,011 buildings that were issued demolition orders.

"Okaz" witnessed the presence of field teams around targeted homes, which include old popular houses that had their services disconnected in preparation for their removal.

Mohammed Obaid Al-Buqmi, the communication director and spokesperson for the Jeddah Municipality, confirmed that the buildings being demolished are classified as at risk of collapse and pose a danger to residents, neighbors, and passersby, noting that the goal of the demolition is to enhance public safety, address visual distortions, and improve the urban scene.

Al-Buqmi explained that all targeted buildings underwent procedures by the committee for buildings at risk of collapse, and demolition orders were issued after completing the regulatory requirements, pointing out that the disconnection of services was coordinated with the relevant authorities.

He added that the municipality continues its efforts to monitor and address hazardous buildings in various neighborhoods of Jeddah, in line with the objectives of improving the urban landscape and enhancing the quality of life, and achieving a safe and sustainable urban environment.

It is worth mentioning that this phase is an extension of previous plans implemented in the neighborhoods of Al-Faisaliah, Al-Rabwa, and Al-Faruq, which resulted in the removal of 596 buildings at risk of collapse.