رصدت عدسة «عكاظ» أمس، أعمال أمانة جدة، في إزالة المباني الآيلة للسقوط بحي الرويس، ضمن جهودها لتعزيز السلامة العامة وحماية الأرواح والممتلكات، ومعالجة المباني المتهالكة التي تشكّل خطراً على السكان والمشهد الحضري.
وتأتي هذه الخطوة بعد الانتهاء من إشعار 1011 مبنى صدرت بحقها قرارات إزالة.
وشاهدت «عكاظ»، وجود الفرق الميدانية حول منازل مستهدفة، تضم بيوتاً شعبية قديمة جرى فصل الخدمات عنها تمهيداً لإزالتها.
وأكّد مدير الاتصال المتحدث باسم أمانة جدة محمد عبيد البقمي، أن المباني التي تتم إزالتها مصنّفة كآيلة للسقوط وتشكّل خطراً على السكان والمجاورين والمارة، مشيراً إلى أن الهدف من الإزالة هو تعزيز السلامة العامة ومعالجة التشوهات البصرية وتحسين المشهد العمراني.
وأوضح البقمي، أن جميع المباني المستهدفة خضعت لإجراءات لجنة المباني الآيلة للسقوط، وصدرت بحقها قرارات إزالة بعد استكمال المتطلبات النظامية، لافتاً إلى أن فصل الخدمات عنها تم بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة.
وأضاف أن الأمانة تواصل جهودها في رصد ومعالجة المباني الخطرة في مختلف أحياء جدة، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات تحسين المشهد الحضري والارتقاء بجودة الحياة، وتحقيق بيئة عمرانية آمنة ومستدامة.
يُذكر أن هذه المرحلة تأتي امتداداً لخطط سابقة نُفذت في أحياء الفيصلية والربوة والفاروق، وأسفرت عن إزالة 596 مبنى آيلاً للسقوط.
The lens of "Okaz" observed yesterday the efforts of the Jeddah Municipality in removing buildings at risk of collapse in the Al-Ruwais neighborhood, as part of its efforts to enhance public safety and protect lives and property, as well as to address dilapidated buildings that pose a danger to residents and the urban landscape. This step comes after the completion of notifications for 1,011 buildings that were issued demolition orders.
"Okaz" witnessed the presence of field teams around targeted homes, which include old popular houses that had their services disconnected in preparation for their removal.
Mohammed Obaid Al-Buqmi, the communication director and spokesperson for the Jeddah Municipality, confirmed that the buildings being demolished are classified as at risk of collapse and pose a danger to residents, neighbors, and passersby, noting that the goal of the demolition is to enhance public safety, address visual distortions, and improve the urban scene.
Al-Buqmi explained that all targeted buildings underwent procedures by the committee for buildings at risk of collapse, and demolition orders were issued after completing the regulatory requirements, pointing out that the disconnection of services was coordinated with the relevant authorities.
He added that the municipality continues its efforts to monitor and address hazardous buildings in various neighborhoods of Jeddah, in line with the objectives of improving the urban landscape and enhancing the quality of life, and achieving a safe and sustainable urban environment.
It is worth mentioning that this phase is an extension of previous plans implemented in the neighborhoods of Al-Faisaliah, Al-Rabwa, and Al-Faruq, which resulted in the removal of 596 buildings at risk of collapse.