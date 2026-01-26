The Education and Training Evaluation Commission proposed a project for amendments to the regulations governing professional licenses for educational jobs, which included the introduction of new professional licenses for school principals, vice principals, student counselors, and educational supervisors.

The proposal aims to enhance the quality of education and learning in Saudi Arabia and to professionalize education as a noble profession that requires care, motivation, and continuous development at all levels, as well as updating the regulatory framework upon which the professional licensing processes for teachers are based.

According to the submitted survey, a request for renewing the professional license can be submitted during the last year of its validity. If the renewal is not completed within two years after the license's expiration, it will be treated as a new issuance request. To renew the professional license, valid professional tests must be available that have not been previously utilized according to the license level in the general educational test and the specialized test.

The Education and Training Evaluation Commission made amendments in November 2021 to some regulations regarding professional licenses for educational jobs, including that the application of these regulations will only apply to teachers and those wishing to practice the teaching profession in both the public and private sectors. The amendments included conditions for obtaining the professional license, such as the necessity of obtaining the appropriate qualification according to the requirements of the relevant authorities, fulfilling the necessary years of experience for each level of the professional license as specified in the regulations, having valid professional tests available, and achieving the required score for each level. Among the amendments, it is stated that those who pass the general and specialized teacher competency tests can benefit from one or both of them in issuing the professional license, and those who obtained the professional license before the approval of these regulations are granted an additional year of validity for the license issued to them.