اقترحت هيئة تقويم التعليم والتدريب مشروع تعديلات على ضوابط الرخص المهنية للوظائف التعليمية، اشتملت على استحداث رخص مهنية جديدة لمدير المدرسة والوكيل والموجه الطلابي والمشرف التربوي.

ويستهدف المقترح رفع جودة التعليم والتعلم في السعودية، وتمهين التعليم بوصفه مهنة سامية تتطلب العناية والتحفيز والتطوير المستمر على المستويات كافة، وتحديث الإطار النظامي الذي تستند إليه عمليات الترخيص المهني للمعلمين.

وطبقاً للاستطلاع المقدّم، يمكن تقديم طلب تجديد الرخصة المهنية خلال السنة الأخيرة من مدة صلاحيتها، وفي حال عدم التجديد خلال سنتين بعد انتهاء مدة سريان الرخصة يُعامل كطلب إصدار جديد. ويشترط لتجديد الرخصة المهنية توفر اختبارات مهنية سارية الصلاحية لم يسبق الاستفادة منها بحسب مستوى الرخصة في الاختبار التربوي العام، والاختبار التخصصي.

وكانت هيئة تقويم التعليم والتدريب، أجرت تعديلات في نوفمبر 2021، على بعض ضوابط الرخص المهنية للوظائف التعليمية، منها أن تطبيق الضوابط سيكون فقط على المعلمين والراغبين في ممارسة مهنة التعليم في القطاعين العام والخاص. وتضمنت التعديلات شروط الحصول على الرخصة المهنية، ضرورة الحصول على المؤهل المناسب وفق اشتراطات الجهات ذات العلاقة، واستيفاء سنوات الخبرة اللازمة لكل مستوى من مستويات الرخصة المهنية وفق ما هو محدد في اللائحة، وتوفر اختبارات مهنية سارية الصلاحية، وتحقيق الدرجة المطلوبة لكل مستوى، ومن التعديلات أنه يحق لمجتازي اختباري كفايات المعلمين العام والتخصصي الاستفادة منهما أو أحدهما في إصدار الرخصة المهنية، كما يمنح الحاصلون على الرخصة المهنية قبل اعتماد هذه الضوابط سنة إضافية لصلاحية الرخصة الصادرة لهم.