أكّد وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، أن علاقات السعودية بالإمارات تعدّ مهمة للاستقرار الإقليمي، مشيراً إلى أهمية توافر علاقة قوية وإيجابية مع الإمارات.

وأوضح الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، خلال مؤتمر صحفي عقده مع نظيره البولندي رادوسلاف سيكورسكي في بولندا أمس، (الإثنين)، أن هناك اختلافات في الرؤى مع الإمارات بشأن اليمن، وقال: «الإمارات قرّرت الخروج من اليمن بشكل كامل، وأعتقد أن هذا الأمر أساسي لاستمرار العلاقات القوية مع الإمارات».

وكان وزير الخارجية، قد استعرض مع نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير خارجية جمهورية بولندا رادوسلاف سيكورسكي، العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الصديقين وسبل تعزيزها وتنميتها في مختلف المجالات، إضافة إلى بحث التطوّرات السياسية وعدد من القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك، والجهود المبذولة لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي، وعقب اللقاء وقّعا اتفاقية بين حكومة المملكة وحكومة جمهورية بولندا بشأن الإعفاء المتبادل من التأشيرات لحاملي جوازات السفر الدبلوماسية والخدمة والخاصة، وذلك تعزيزاً للمصالح المشتركة المترتبة على الإعفاء، ووفقاً للقوانين المعمول بها في كلا البلدين.

ويأتي توقيع مذكرة إنشاء المجلس التنسيقي في إطار توجيهات قيادتَي البلدين الصديقين وحرصهما على توطيد وتعزيز علاقات الصداقة والتعاون المشترك، كما يهدف المجلس إلى تكثيف التعاون الثنائي عبر التشاور والتنسيق على مختلف الأصعدة، واستكشاف فرص التعاون في مختلف المجالات بما يحقّق تطلعات الشعبين الصديقين، وينقل العلاقات نحو آفاق أرحب.