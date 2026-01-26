Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan confirmed that Saudi Arabia's relations with the UAE are important for regional stability, pointing to the significance of having a strong and positive relationship with the UAE.

During a press conference held with his Polish counterpart, Radoslaw Sikorski, in Poland yesterday (Monday), Prince Faisal bin Farhan explained that there are differences in visions with the UAE regarding Yemen, stating: "The UAE has decided to completely withdraw from Yemen, and I believe this is essential for maintaining strong relations with the UAE."

The Foreign Minister reviewed with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Poland, Radoslaw Sikorski, the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, in addition to discussing political developments and several issues of mutual interest, as well as efforts to achieve regional and international security and stability. Following the meeting, they signed an agreement between the Government of the Kingdom and the Government of the Republic of Poland regarding the mutual exemption from visas for holders of diplomatic, service, and special passports, in order to enhance the common interests resulting from the exemption, and in accordance with the laws in force in both countries.

The signing of the memorandum to establish the coordinating council comes within the framework of the directives of the leaderships of the two friendly countries and their keenness to strengthen and enhance the relations of friendship and joint cooperation. The council aims to intensify bilateral cooperation through consultation and coordination at various levels, and to explore opportunities for cooperation in various fields that meet the aspirations of the two friendly peoples, moving the relations towards broader horizons.