أشاد المدير العام لمنظمة العمل الدولية جيلبرت هونغبو، بالتزام السعودية المتواصل بدفع الحوار العالمي حول قضايا العمل، وتطوير السياسات المبتكرة، وتحقيق التحول العملي في سوق العمل، منوهاً بإصلاحات سوق العمل في المملكة ودورها في جمع الأطراف الدولية عبر المؤتمر الدولي لسوق العمل.

وأشار هونغبو، خلال مشاركته في النسخة الثالثة من المؤتمر الدولي لسوق العمل المنعقدة في الرياض، إلى أن المملكة نفذت إصلاحات واسعة النطاق في سوق العمل استجابة لتحديات معقدة، لافتاً إلى الإصلاحات الشاملة التي تبنتها في إطار رؤية المملكة 2030، بهدف تعزيز حوكمة سوق العمل، وتوسيع نطاق الشمول، وتحسين فرص التوظيف للمواطنين والمقيمين على حد سواء.

وأضاف، أن المؤتمر الدولي لسوق العمل تطور عبر 3 نسخ ليصبح منصة عالمية رائدة تجمع صُنّاع السياسات، وأصحاب العمل، وممثلي العمال، والأكاديميين، والمؤسسات الدولية؛ لتبادل الحلول القائمة على الأدلة لمواجهة تحديات سوق العمل المعاصرة، مبرزاً دور المؤتمر في إتاحة النقاش حول قضايا محورية تشمل تطوير المهارات، والتغيرات التكنولوجية، وإيجاد الوظائف، وأنظمة الحماية الاجتماعية القادرة على الصمود.

وقال مدير عام منظمة العمل الدولية: «تبرز تجربة المملكة نهجاً رائداً لتطوير أسواق العمل، وحجم ووتيرة التغيير الجاري في المملكة يقدمان خارطة طريق للتحديث، محققين خطوات كبيرة إلى الأمام مع مواصلة الجهود المهمة لتحقيق توازن مستدام بين النمو الاقتصادي، والشمول، والحماية الفعالة لحقوق العمال».

وأشار هونغبو، إلى التقدم الذي أحرزته المملكة في توسيع مشاركة القوى العاملة، بما في ذلك زيادة مشاركة المرأة، مؤكداً أن الإصلاحات الموجهة يمكن أن تسهم في دعم المشاركة الاقتصادية الأوسع وتعزيز مرونة سوق العمل.