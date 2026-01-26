The Director-General of the International Labour Organization, Gilbert Houngbo, praised Saudi Arabia's ongoing commitment to advancing global dialogue on labor issues, developing innovative policies, and achieving practical transformation in the labor market, highlighting the labor market reforms in the Kingdom and their role in bringing together international stakeholders through the International Labour Market Conference.

During his participation in the third edition of the International Labour Market Conference held in Riyadh, Houngbo pointed out that the Kingdom has implemented extensive labor market reforms in response to complex challenges, noting the comprehensive reforms adopted under the Saudi Vision 2030, aimed at enhancing labor market governance, expanding inclusivity, and improving employment opportunities for both citizens and residents.

He added that the International Labour Market Conference has evolved through three editions to become a leading global platform that brings together policymakers, employers, workers' representatives, academics, and international institutions to exchange evidence-based solutions to contemporary labor market challenges, emphasizing the conference's role in facilitating discussions on key issues including skills development, technological changes, job creation, and resilient social protection systems.

The Director-General of the International Labour Organization stated: “The experience of the Kingdom showcases a pioneering approach to developing labor markets, and the scale and pace of change occurring in the Kingdom provide a roadmap for modernization, achieving significant strides forward while continuing important efforts to achieve a sustainable balance between economic growth, inclusivity, and effective protection of workers' rights.”

Houngbo also noted the progress made by the Kingdom in expanding workforce participation, including increasing women's participation, emphasizing that targeted reforms can contribute to supporting broader economic participation and enhancing labor market flexibility.