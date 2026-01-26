انطلقت، أمس، أعمال النسخة الثانية من مؤتمر حطام الفضاء 2026، الذي تنظمه وكالة الفضاء السعودية، بمشاركة دولية واسعة تمثل 75 دولة من مختلف أنحاء العالم.

ويُعقد المؤتمر بدعم من مكتب الأمم المتحدة لشؤون الفضاء الخارجي وبشراكة مع الاتحاد الدولي للاتصالات، وبمشاركة عدد من الجهات المحلية والدولية، لتعزيز التعاون في مواجهة تحديات الحطام الفضائي، وضمان استدامة الفضاء الخارجي.

وأكَّد الرئيس التنفيذي المكلف لوكالة الفضاء السعودية الدكتور محمد التميمي، أن انعقاد المؤتمر يعكس التزام المملكة الراسخ بالتعامل مع تحديات إدارة الحطام الفضائي، مشيراً إلى أن الزيادة المتسارعة في أعداد الأجسام والقطع الفضائية في المدارات الأرضية تمثل تحدياً متنامياً لسلامة واستدامة الأنشطة الفضائية؛ ما يستدعي تعزيز التعاون الدولي وتبنّي حلول مبتكرة وفعالة للتعامل مع هذه الظاهرة.

كما شدد على أهمية توحيد الجهود الدولية في هذا المجال، ودور المملكة، ممثلةً في وكالة الفضاء السعودية، في دعم المبادرات الدولية وتبنّي أفضل الممارسات والتقنيات المتقدمة في إدارة الحطام الفضائي.

من جانبها، أكَّدت مديرة مكتب الأمم المتحدة لشؤون الفضاء الخارجي أرتي هولا - مايني، أن مواجهة تحديات الحطام الفضائي تتطلب تعاوناً عالمياً شاملاً، مضيفة: «إن التعاون العالمي بين المنظمات الدولية والحكومات والقطاع الصناعي والمؤسسات الأكاديمية في مواجهة تحديات الحطام الفضائي لم يعد هدفاً مرغوباً فحسب، بل أصبح ضرورة حتمية».