The second edition of the Space Debris Conference 2026 kicked off yesterday, organized by the Saudi Space Agency, with broad international participation representing 75 countries from around the world.

The conference is held with the support of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs and in partnership with the International Telecommunication Union, along with the participation of several local and international entities, to enhance cooperation in addressing the challenges of space debris and ensuring the sustainability of outer space.

The acting CEO of the Saudi Space Agency, Dr. Mohammed Al-Tamimi, confirmed that the convening of the conference reflects the Kingdom's steadfast commitment to addressing the challenges of space debris management, noting that the accelerating increase in the number of objects and pieces of space debris in Earth orbits poses a growing challenge to the safety and sustainability of space activities; this necessitates enhancing international cooperation and adopting innovative and effective solutions to tackle this phenomenon.

He also emphasized the importance of unifying international efforts in this field, and the role of the Kingdom, represented by the Saudi Space Agency, in supporting international initiatives and adopting best practices and advanced technologies in space debris management.

For her part, the Director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, Arti Hoola-Maini, stated that addressing the challenges of space debris requires comprehensive global cooperation, adding: "Global collaboration among international organizations, governments, the industrial sector, and academic institutions in facing the challenges of space debris is no longer just a desirable goal, but has become an imperative necessity."