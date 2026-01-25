The General Administration of Education in the Najran region has decided to switch to (remote) learning via the Madrasati platform for tomorrow (Monday) 7/8/1447 AH in the schools of Najran city, Khabash, Thar, Habouna, Badr Al-Janoub, Yadmah, and Sharurah, for all students and staff of the schools.

The administration indicated that the decision to suspend in-person classes was based on reports received from the National Center of Meteorology, and in order to ensure everyone's safety.