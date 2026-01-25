قررت الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمنطقة نجران تحويل الدراسة (عن بُعد) عبر منصة مدرستي ليوم غدٍ (الإثنين) 7/ 8/ 1447هـ بمدارس مدينة نجران وخباش وثار وحبونا وبدرالجنوب ويدمة وشرورة، لجميع الطلبة ومنسوبي ومنسوبات المدارس.

وأشارت الإدارة إلى أن قرار التعليق جاء بناًء على التقارير الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وحرصاً على سلامة الجميع.