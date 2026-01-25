قررت الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمنطقة نجران تحويل الدراسة (عن بُعد) عبر منصة مدرستي ليوم غدٍ (الإثنين) 7/ 8/ 1447هـ بمدارس مدينة نجران وخباش وثار وحبونا وبدرالجنوب ويدمة وشرورة، لجميع الطلبة ومنسوبي ومنسوبات المدارس.
وأشارت الإدارة إلى أن قرار التعليق جاء بناًء على التقارير الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وحرصاً على سلامة الجميع.
The General Administration of Education in the Najran region has decided to switch to (remote) learning via the Madrasati platform for tomorrow (Monday) 7/8/1447 AH in the schools of Najran city, Khabash, Thar, Habouna, Badr Al-Janoub, Yadmah, and Sharurah, for all students and staff of the schools.
The administration indicated that the decision to suspend in-person classes was based on reports received from the National Center of Meteorology, and in order to ensure everyone's safety.