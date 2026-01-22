Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a written message from the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, regarding the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

The message was delivered by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al Khraiji, during his reception today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh of the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Kingdom, Sheikh Ali bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa.

During the reception, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields, in addition to discussing topics of mutual interest.