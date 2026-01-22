تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود رسالة خطية من ملك مملكة البحرين الملك حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة، تتصل بالعلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين.

تسلم الرسالة نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، خلال استقباله في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم سفير مملكة البحرين لدى المملكة الشيخ علي بن عبدالرحمن آل خليفة.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية وسبل تعزيزها في مختلف المجالات، إضافة إلى مناقشة الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.