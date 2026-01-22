The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Morocco, Dr. Sami bin Abdullah Al-Saleh, met in Rabat yesterday (Wednesday) with the Director General in charge of managing the Al-Quds Al-Sharif Fund, Mohammed Salem Al-Sharqawi.



During the meeting, they discussed the efforts made by the agency for the benefit of the people of Jerusalem, through the implementation of social projects for the city's residents, and contributing to strengthening the resilience of Jerusalemites against the Israeli occupation, in addition to establishing humanitarian relief projects in Gaza.



The Ambassador of the Kingdom appreciated the tangible efforts and continuous support provided by the agency, headed by the Kingdom of Morocco, to protect the holy city and implement social projects for its residents.