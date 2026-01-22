التقى سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى المغرب الدكتور سامي بن عبدالله الصالح بالرباط، أمس (الأربعاء)، المدير العام المكلف بتسيير وكالة بيت مال القدس الشريف محمد سالم الشرقاوي.


وجرى خلال اللقاء تناول الجهود التي تبذلها الوكالة لصالح أبناء مدينة القدس، من خلال تنفيذ مشاريع اجتماعية لصالح أهالي المدينة، والإسهام في تعزيز صمود المقدسيين ضد الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، فضلًا عن إقامة مشاريع الإغاثة الإنسانية في غزة.


وثمّن سفير المملكة الجهود الملموسة والدعم المتواصل الذي تقدمه الوكالة برئاسة المملكة المغربية لحماية المدينة المقدسة، وتنفيذ مشاريع اجتماعية لصالح أهاليها.