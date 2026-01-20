نبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد بالمنطقة الشرقية، اليوم، من رياح نشطة على المنطقة الشرقية تصل سرعتها إلى 40-49 كلم/الساعة، تشمل محافظة حفر الباطن، والنعيرية، والخفجي، وقرية العليا، مما تسبب تأثيراتها إثارة الأتربة وانعدام مدى الرؤية الأفقية (3-5 كم) في الطرق والمناطق المفتوحة

وأفاد المركز الوطني للأرصاد أن بداية الإنذار الساعة 12 ظهراً، وتستمر هذه الحالة إلى الساعة الـ6 مساء. وتشهد منطقة تبوك، اليوم، رياحاً نشطة على أملج تشمل تأثيراتها المصاحبة تدنياً في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وارتفاع الأمواج، ورياحاً تصل سرعتها إلى 40-49 كم/ساعة، والحالة تستمر حتى الساعة الـ5 مساء.‏ أما حائل، فتشهد هبوب رياح شديدة، تشمل ‏المناطق ‏المفتوحة والطرق السريعة؛ تؤدي إلى تدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، ورياح تصل سرعتها إلى 40-49 كلم/ساعة، وتستمر الحالة حتى الساعة الـ6 مساءً.

وكان المركز الوطني للأرصاد توقع في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم انخفاضاً ملموساً في درجات الحرارة مع تكون الضباب ونشاط في الرياح السطحية على أجزاء من مناطق تبوك، والجوف، وحائل، والحدود الشمالية، وكذلك على الأجزاء الشمالية من منطقتي القصيم والشرقية، ولا يستبعد تكوّن الصقيع خلال ساعات الصباح الباكر على أجزاء من تلك المناطق، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج على الجزء الشمالي، وخفيف الموج على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي.