نبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد بالمنطقة الشرقية، اليوم، من رياح نشطة على المنطقة الشرقية تصل سرعتها إلى 40-49 كلم/الساعة، تشمل محافظة حفر الباطن، والنعيرية، والخفجي، وقرية العليا، مما تسبب تأثيراتها إثارة الأتربة وانعدام مدى الرؤية الأفقية (3-5 كم) في الطرق والمناطق المفتوحة
وأفاد المركز الوطني للأرصاد أن بداية الإنذار الساعة 12 ظهراً، وتستمر هذه الحالة إلى الساعة الـ6 مساء. وتشهد منطقة تبوك، اليوم، رياحاً نشطة على أملج تشمل تأثيراتها المصاحبة تدنياً في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وارتفاع الأمواج، ورياحاً تصل سرعتها إلى 40-49 كم/ساعة، والحالة تستمر حتى الساعة الـ5 مساء. أما حائل، فتشهد هبوب رياح شديدة، تشمل المناطق المفتوحة والطرق السريعة؛ تؤدي إلى تدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، ورياح تصل سرعتها إلى 40-49 كلم/ساعة، وتستمر الحالة حتى الساعة الـ6 مساءً.
وكان المركز الوطني للأرصاد توقع في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم انخفاضاً ملموساً في درجات الحرارة مع تكون الضباب ونشاط في الرياح السطحية على أجزاء من مناطق تبوك، والجوف، وحائل، والحدود الشمالية، وكذلك على الأجزاء الشمالية من منطقتي القصيم والشرقية، ولا يستبعد تكوّن الصقيع خلال ساعات الصباح الباكر على أجزاء من تلك المناطق، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج على الجزء الشمالي، وخفيف الموج على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي.
The National Center of Meteorology in the Eastern Region warned today of active winds in the Eastern Region, reaching speeds of 40-49 km/h, affecting the governorates of Hafr Al-Batin, Al-Nairiyah, Al-Khafji, and Al-Ulayya, causing dust storms and a horizontal visibility of 3-5 km on roads and open areas.
The National Center of Meteorology reported that the alert begins at 12 PM and will continue until 6 PM. The Tabuk region is experiencing active winds today in Umluj, with accompanying effects including reduced horizontal visibility, increased wave heights, and winds reaching speeds of 40-49 km/h, lasting until 5 PM. As for Hail, strong winds are blowing, affecting open areas and highways, leading to reduced horizontal visibility, with winds reaching speeds of 40-49 km/h, and this condition will continue until 6 PM.
The National Center of Meteorology had predicted in its weather report for today a noticeable drop in temperatures, with fog formation and active surface winds in parts of the regions of Tabuk, Al-Jawf, Hail, and the Northern Borders, as well as in the northern parts of the Qassim and Eastern regions. Frost formation is also not ruled out during the early morning hours in parts of those areas. The sea condition is light to moderate waves in the northern part, and light waves in the central and southern parts.