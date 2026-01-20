The National Center of Meteorology in the Eastern Region warned today of active winds in the Eastern Region, reaching speeds of 40-49 km/h, affecting the governorates of Hafr Al-Batin, Al-Nairiyah, Al-Khafji, and Al-Ulayya, causing dust storms and a horizontal visibility of 3-5 km on roads and open areas.

The National Center of Meteorology reported that the alert begins at 12 PM and will continue until 6 PM. The Tabuk region is experiencing active winds today in Umluj, with accompanying effects including reduced horizontal visibility, increased wave heights, and winds reaching speeds of 40-49 km/h, lasting until 5 PM. As for Hail, strong winds are blowing, affecting open areas and highways, leading to reduced horizontal visibility, with winds reaching speeds of 40-49 km/h, and this condition will continue until 6 PM.

The National Center of Meteorology had predicted in its weather report for today a noticeable drop in temperatures, with fog formation and active surface winds in parts of the regions of Tabuk, Al-Jawf, Hail, and the Northern Borders, as well as in the northern parts of the Qassim and Eastern regions. Frost formation is also not ruled out during the early morning hours in parts of those areas. The sea condition is light to moderate waves in the northern part, and light waves in the central and southern parts.