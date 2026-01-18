The Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Engineer Abdullah Al-Sawaha, confirmed that the participation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, reflects its status and pivotal role in shaping the future of the digital economy and artificial intelligence at the international level, with the support and empowerment of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and his trustworthy Crown Prince. It embodies its leadership role in building joint solutions and enhancing global dialogue on technological innovation and sustainable growth, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.

He explained, in a statement, that the Kingdom's participation aims to share its national experience in transitioning to the smart era and to showcase its qualitative achievements in building a competitive economy based on technology and artificial intelligence, in addition to expanding international cooperation and opening new pathways for partnerships and investments with major technology companies and private sector leaders around the world.

A Global Center for Digital Innovation

He affirmed that the Kingdom continues to establish its position as a global center for digital innovation, based on an ambitious national vision led by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, which relies on quality investments and the establishment of an integrated system for artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, contributing to building a comprehensive and sustainable future based on innovation and artificial intelligence for the service of humanity.

The Minister of Communications and Information Technology concluded his statement by emphasizing that the alignment of Vision 2030 with the directions of the World Economic Forum reflects the harmony of national trends with global priorities, and embodies the Kingdom's commitment to playing an active role in shaping the future of the global economy and driving international dialogue towards quality partnerships that contribute to achieving shared prosperity and building a more inclusive and sustainable digital future.