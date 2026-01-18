أكد وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس عبدالله السواحة أنَّ مشاركة المملكة العربية السعودية في الاجتماع السنوي للمنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي 2026 في دافوس بسويسرا، تعكس مكانتها ودورها المحوري في تشكيل مستقبل الاقتصاد الرقمي والذكاء الاصطناعي على المستوى الدولي بدعم وتمكين من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي عهده الأمين، وتجسّد دورها القيادي في بناء الحلول المشتركة وتعزيز الحوار العالمي حول الابتكار التقني والنمو المستدام؛ انسجاماً مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
وأوضح، في تصريح، أن مشاركة المملكة تهدف إلى نقل تجربتها الوطنية في الانتقال إلى العصر الذكي، واستعراض منجزاتها النوعية في بناء اقتصاد تنافسي قائم على التقنية والذكاء الاصطناعي، إلى جانب توسيع آفاق التعاون الدولي، وفتح مسارات جديدة للشراكات والاستثمارات مع كبرى الشركات التقنية وقادة القطاع الخاص حول العالم.
مركز عالمي للابتكار الرقمي
وأكد أن المملكة تواصل ترسيخ موقعها بصفتها مركزاً عالمياً للابتكار الرقمي، مستندة إلى رؤية وطنية طموحة يقودها ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، تقوم على استثمارات نوعية وبناء منظومة متكاملة للذكاء الاصطناعي والتقنيات الناشئة، بما يسهم في بناء مستقبل شامل ومستدام قائم على الابتكار والذكاء الاصطناعي لخدمة البشرية.
واختتم وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات تصريحه بالتأكيد على أن توافق رؤية المملكة 2030 مع توجهات المنتدى الاقتصادي يعكس انسجام التوجهات الوطنية مع الأولويات العالمية، ويجسّد التزام المملكة بلعب دور فاعل في صياغة مستقبل الاقتصاد العالمي، ودفع الحوار الدولي نحو شراكات نوعية تُسهم في تحقيق الازدهار المشترك وبناء مستقبل رقمي أكثر شمولاً واستدامة.
The Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Engineer Abdullah Al-Sawaha, confirmed that the participation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, reflects its status and pivotal role in shaping the future of the digital economy and artificial intelligence at the international level, with the support and empowerment of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and his trustworthy Crown Prince. It embodies its leadership role in building joint solutions and enhancing global dialogue on technological innovation and sustainable growth, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.
He explained, in a statement, that the Kingdom's participation aims to share its national experience in transitioning to the smart era and to showcase its qualitative achievements in building a competitive economy based on technology and artificial intelligence, in addition to expanding international cooperation and opening new pathways for partnerships and investments with major technology companies and private sector leaders around the world.
A Global Center for Digital Innovation
He affirmed that the Kingdom continues to establish its position as a global center for digital innovation, based on an ambitious national vision led by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, which relies on quality investments and the establishment of an integrated system for artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, contributing to building a comprehensive and sustainable future based on innovation and artificial intelligence for the service of humanity.
The Minister of Communications and Information Technology concluded his statement by emphasizing that the alignment of Vision 2030 with the directions of the World Economic Forum reflects the harmony of national trends with global priorities, and embodies the Kingdom's commitment to playing an active role in shaping the future of the global economy and driving international dialogue towards quality partnerships that contribute to achieving shared prosperity and building a more inclusive and sustainable digital future.