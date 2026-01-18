أكد وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس عبدالله السواحة أنَّ مشاركة المملكة العربية السعودية في الاجتماع السنوي للمنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي 2026 في دافوس بسويسرا، تعكس مكانتها ودورها المحوري في تشكيل مستقبل الاقتصاد الرقمي والذكاء الاصطناعي على المستوى الدولي بدعم وتمكين من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي عهده الأمين، وتجسّد دورها القيادي في بناء الحلول المشتركة وتعزيز الحوار العالمي حول الابتكار التقني والنمو المستدام؛ انسجاماً مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

وأوضح، في تصريح، أن مشاركة المملكة تهدف إلى نقل تجربتها الوطنية في الانتقال إلى العصر الذكي، واستعراض منجزاتها النوعية في بناء اقتصاد تنافسي قائم على التقنية والذكاء الاصطناعي، إلى جانب توسيع آفاق التعاون الدولي، وفتح مسارات جديدة للشراكات والاستثمارات مع كبرى الشركات التقنية وقادة القطاع الخاص حول العالم.

مركز عالمي للابتكار الرقمي

وأكد أن المملكة تواصل ترسيخ موقعها بصفتها مركزاً عالمياً للابتكار الرقمي، مستندة إلى رؤية وطنية طموحة يقودها ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، تقوم على استثمارات نوعية وبناء منظومة متكاملة للذكاء الاصطناعي والتقنيات الناشئة، بما يسهم في بناء مستقبل شامل ومستدام قائم على الابتكار والذكاء الاصطناعي لخدمة البشرية.

واختتم وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات تصريحه بالتأكيد على أن توافق رؤية المملكة 2030 مع توجهات المنتدى الاقتصادي يعكس انسجام التوجهات الوطنية مع الأولويات العالمية، ويجسّد التزام المملكة بلعب دور فاعل في صياغة مستقبل الاقتصاد العالمي، ودفع الحوار الدولي نحو شراكات نوعية تُسهم في تحقيق الازدهار المشترك وبناء مستقبل رقمي أكثر شمولاً واستدامة.