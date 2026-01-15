تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، رسالة خطية، من سلطان عُمان السلطان هيثم بن طارق، تتصل بالعلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين.
تسلم الرسالة نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، خلال استقباله في مقر الوزارة بالرياض ، سفير سلطنة عُمان لدى المملكة نجيب بن هلال بن سعود البوسعيدي.
واستعرض الاستقبال العلاقات الثنائية وسبل تعزيزها في مختلف المجالات، وناقش الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received a written message from the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, regarding the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.
The message was delivered by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, during his reception at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh, of the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the Kingdom, Najib bin Hilal bin Saud Al-Busaidi.
The reception reviewed the bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields, and discussed topics of mutual interest.