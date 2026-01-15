تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، رسالة خطية، من سلطان عُمان السلطان هيثم بن طارق، تتصل بالعلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين.

تسلم الرسالة نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، خلال استقباله في مقر الوزارة بالرياض ، سفير سلطنة عُمان لدى المملكة نجيب بن هلال بن سعود البوسعيدي.

واستعرض الاستقبال العلاقات الثنائية وسبل تعزيزها في مختلف المجالات، وناقش الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.