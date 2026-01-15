أزال المركز العالمي لمكافحة الفكر المتطرف (اعتدال) ومنصة (تليجرام) في مجال مكافحة التطرف الرقمي 97,611,787 مادة متطرفة، إلى جانب إغلاق 4,294 قناة كانت تُستخدم لبث ونشر المحتوى المتطرف خلال عام 2025.

وتوزعت نتائج الجهود المشتركة على مدار عام 2025، حيث شهد الربع الأول (يناير – مارس) إزالة 16,062,667 مادة متطرفة وإغلاق 1,408 قنوات، وفي الربع الثاني (أبريل – يونيو) تم حذف 30,846,485 مادة متطرفة كانت منشورة عبر 1,254 قناة، أما الربع الثالث (يوليو – سبتمبر) فقد أسفر عن إزالة 28,495,947 مادة متطرفة وإغلاق 1,150 قناة متطرفة، فيما جرى في الربع الرابع (أكتوبر – ديسمبر) حذف 22,206,688 مادة متطرفة وإغلاق 482 قناة استخدمتها التنظيمات المتطرفة في أنشطتها الدعائية.

وبذلك يرتفع إجمالي المواد المتطرفة التي تمت إزالتها منذ بدء التعاون المشترك بين (اعتدال) و(تليجرام) في فبراير 2022 وحتى نهاية ديسمبر 2025، إلى 258,307,577 مادة متطرفة، إضافة إلى إغلاق 19,087 قناة متطرفة.