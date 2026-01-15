The continuous cooperation between the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal) and the Telegram platform in the field of combating digital extremism has resulted in achievements during the year 2025, which included the removal of 97,611,787 extremist materials, along with the closure of 4,294 channels that were used to broadcast and disseminate extremist content.

The results of the joint efforts throughout the year 2025 were distributed as follows: in the first quarter (January – March), 16,062,667 extremist materials were removed and 1,408 channels were closed; in the second quarter (April – June), 30,846,485 extremist materials published across 1,254 channels were deleted; in the third quarter (July – September), 28,495,947 extremist materials were removed and 1,150 extremist channels were closed; while in the fourth quarter (October – December), 22,206,688 extremist materials were deleted and 482 channels used by extremist organizations for their propaganda activities were closed.

Thus, the total number of extremist materials removed since the start of the joint cooperation between Etidal and Telegram in February 2022 until the end of December 2025 has reached 258,307,577 extremist materials, in addition to the closure of 19,087 extremist channels.