The National Center of Meteorology, in its weather report for today (Thursday), has forecasted cold to very cold weather in parts of the regions of Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, Ha'il, the Eastern Province, Riyadh, and Al-Qassim. Meanwhile, surface winds that stir up dust and sand will reduce horizontal visibility in the southern parts of the Eastern Province and Riyadh, extending their effects to the Najran region, as well as parts of the Makkah, Madinah, and Tabuk regions. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain in parts of the Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions. Fog formation is not ruled out during the night and early morning hours in parts of those areas, as well as in parts of the Northern Borders, Al-Jawf, and Tabuk regions.

The report indicated that the surface winds are westerly to northwesterly in the northern and central parts at a speed of (25 - 45) km/h, and southeasterly to southerly in the southern part at a speed of (15 - 35) km/h. The wave height will range from one and a half to two and a half meters in the northern and central parts, and from one to two meters in the southern part. The sea condition will be moderate to rough in the northern and central parts, and light to moderate in the southern part. Meanwhile, the surface winds over the Arabian Gulf will be northerly to northwesterly at a speed of (20 - 40) km/h, reaching (50) km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds. The wave height will range from one to two meters, reaching two and a half meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds, and the sea condition will be light to moderate, becoming rough with the formation of thunderstorm clouds.