توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم (الخميس)، طقساً بارداً إلى شديد البرودة على أجزاء من مناطق تبوك، والجوف، والحدود الشمالية، وحائل، والشرقية، والرياض والقصيم، في حين تنشط الرياح السطحية المثيرة للأتربة والغبار، تحد من مدى الرؤية الأفقية على الأجزاء الجنوبية من منطقتي الشرقية والرياض يمتد تأثيرها إلى منطقة نجران، وعلى أجزاء من مناطق مكة المكرمة، والمدينة المنورة وتبوك، وتكون السماء غائمة جزئياً إلى غائمة مع فرصة هطول أمطار متفرقة على أجزاء من مناطق جازان، وعسير، والباحة، ومكة المكرمة، والرياض والشرقية، ولا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على أجزاء من تلك المناطق، وعلى أجزاء من مناطق الحدود الشمالية، والجوف وتبوك.
وأشار التقرير، إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط بسرعة (25 - 45) كم/ساعة، وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة (15 - 35) كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من متر ونصف إلى مترين ونصف على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، ومن متر إلى مترين على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج إلى مائج على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وخفيف إلى متوسط الموج على الجزء الجنوبي، فيما ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي شمالية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة (20 - 40) كم/ساعة، تصل إلى (50) كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين يصل إلى مترين ونصف مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة.
The National Center of Meteorology, in its weather report for today (Thursday), has forecasted cold to very cold weather in parts of the regions of Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, Ha'il, the Eastern Province, Riyadh, and Al-Qassim. Meanwhile, surface winds that stir up dust and sand will reduce horizontal visibility in the southern parts of the Eastern Province and Riyadh, extending their effects to the Najran region, as well as parts of the Makkah, Madinah, and Tabuk regions. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain in parts of the Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions. Fog formation is not ruled out during the night and early morning hours in parts of those areas, as well as in parts of the Northern Borders, Al-Jawf, and Tabuk regions.
The report indicated that the surface winds are westerly to northwesterly in the northern and central parts at a speed of (25 - 45) km/h, and southeasterly to southerly in the southern part at a speed of (15 - 35) km/h. The wave height will range from one and a half to two and a half meters in the northern and central parts, and from one to two meters in the southern part. The sea condition will be moderate to rough in the northern and central parts, and light to moderate in the southern part. Meanwhile, the surface winds over the Arabian Gulf will be northerly to northwesterly at a speed of (20 - 40) km/h, reaching (50) km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds. The wave height will range from one to two meters, reaching two and a half meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds, and the sea condition will be light to moderate, becoming rough with the formation of thunderstorm clouds.