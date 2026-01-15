توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم (الخميس)، طقساً بارداً إلى شديد البرودة على أجزاء من مناطق تبوك، والجوف، والحدود الشمالية، وحائل، والشرقية، والرياض والقصيم، في حين تنشط الرياح السطحية المثيرة للأتربة والغبار، تحد من مدى الرؤية الأفقية على الأجزاء الجنوبية من منطقتي الشرقية والرياض يمتد تأثيرها إلى منطقة نجران، وعلى أجزاء من مناطق مكة المكرمة، والمدينة المنورة وتبوك، وتكون السماء غائمة جزئياً إلى غائمة مع فرصة هطول أمطار متفرقة على أجزاء من مناطق جازان، وعسير، والباحة، ومكة المكرمة، والرياض والشرقية، ولا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على أجزاء من تلك المناطق، وعلى أجزاء من مناطق الحدود الشمالية، والجوف وتبوك.

وأشار التقرير، إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط بسرعة (25 - 45) كم/ساعة، وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة (15 - 35) كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من متر ونصف إلى مترين ونصف على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، ومن متر إلى مترين على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج إلى مائج على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وخفيف إلى متوسط الموج على الجزء الجنوبي، فيما ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي شمالية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة (20 - 40) كم/ساعة، تصل إلى (50) كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين يصل إلى مترين ونصف مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة.