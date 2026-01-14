تمكن فريق الجراحة العامة في مستشفى العيدابي العام بتجمع جازان الصحي من إنهاء معاناة سيدة كانت تعاني من ألم مزمن في البطن، حيث تبين من خلال الفحوصات الإشعاعية والمخبرية وجود كيس كلابي في الجزء السابع والثامن من الكبد، ملاصق للحجاب الحاجز، بحجم 8×6 سم.
وفي التفاصيل، ذكر الفريق الطبي الجراحي أن المريضة حضرت للمستشفى وكانت تعاني من آلام مزمنة في البطن، وبعد إجراء الفحوصات الطبية والإشعاعية تبين وجود كيس كلابي في الجزء السابع والثامن من الكبد، كبير بحجم يصل إلى 8×6 سم.
وأضاف أن الفريق الطبي قام على الفور بوضع خطة علاجية وجراحية شملت علاجًا مضادًا للطفيليات قبل إجراء العملية. بعد ذلك، أُجريت عملية جراحية معقدة تم من خلالها إزالة الكيس الكلابي بواسطة المنظار الجراحي، وتكللت بالنجاح ولله الحمد، وغادرت المريضة المستشفى بعد تماثلها للشفاء.
The general surgery team at Al-Eidabi General Hospital in the Jazan Health Cluster managed to end the suffering of a woman who was experiencing chronic abdominal pain. Radiological and laboratory tests revealed the presence of a hydatid cyst in segments seven and eight of the liver, adjacent to the diaphragm, measuring 8×6 cm.
In detail, the surgical medical team stated that the patient arrived at the hospital suffering from chronic abdominal pain. After conducting medical and radiological examinations, it was found that there was a hydatid cyst in segments seven and eight of the liver, large in size reaching 8×6 cm.
The team added that they immediately devised a treatment and surgical plan that included antiparasitic treatment before performing the surgery. Subsequently, a complex surgical procedure was carried out to remove the hydatid cyst using laparoscopic surgery, which was successful, thank God, and the patient left the hospital after recovering.