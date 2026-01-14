تمكن فريق الجراحة العامة في مستشفى العيدابي العام بتجمع جازان الصحي من إنهاء معاناة سيدة كانت تعاني من ألم مزمن في البطن، حيث تبين من خلال الفحوصات الإشعاعية والمخبرية وجود كيس كلابي في الجزء السابع والثامن من الكبد، ملاصق للحجاب الحاجز، بحجم 8×6 سم.

وفي التفاصيل، ذكر الفريق الطبي الجراحي أن المريضة حضرت للمستشفى وكانت تعاني من آلام مزمنة في البطن، وبعد إجراء الفحوصات الطبية والإشعاعية تبين وجود كيس كلابي في الجزء السابع والثامن من الكبد، كبير بحجم يصل إلى 8×6 سم.

وأضاف أن الفريق الطبي قام على الفور بوضع خطة علاجية وجراحية شملت علاجًا مضادًا للطفيليات قبل إجراء العملية. بعد ذلك، أُجريت عملية جراحية معقدة تم من خلالها إزالة الكيس الكلابي بواسطة المنظار الجراحي، وتكللت بالنجاح ولله الحمد، وغادرت المريضة المستشفى بعد تماثلها للشفاء.