In detail, the surgical medical team stated that the patient arrived at the hospital suffering from chronic abdominal pain. After conducting medical and radiological examinations, it was found that there was a hydatid cyst in segments seven and eight of the liver, large in size reaching 8×6 cm.

The team added that they immediately devised a treatment and surgical plan that included antiparasitic treatment before performing the surgery. Subsequently, a complex surgical procedure was carried out to remove the hydatid cyst using laparoscopic surgery, which was successful, thank God, and the patient left the hospital after recovering.