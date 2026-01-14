Under the patronage of the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, the "First Conference on Tourism Guidance and Enriching the Experience" kicks off today, on January 14 and 15, with the participation of a select group of leaders, experts, and specialists in the tourism sector from within the Kingdom and abroad, at the Ministry of Interior Club in Makkah.

The conference aims to develop the tourism guidance system, enhance the role of innovation in elevating the visitor experience, and build a professional and sustainable tourism sector led by Saudi individuals, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, through a national platform that brings together practitioners and interested parties to exchange knowledge and showcase best practices and tourism experiences.

The conference includes panel discussions and specialized workshops that address several themes; among the most prominent are: innovation in tourism guidance, enhancing the experience of the guests of الرحمن, employing technology and artificial intelligence in tourism, cultural and historical tourism, sustainability and the development of tourist destinations, in addition to empowering national cadres and enhancing their efficiency.

The conference chairman, Advisor Abdullah bin Ghazi Al-Otaibi, stated that the conference seeks to produce practical initiatives that contribute to the development of the profession and raise the efficiency of tourism guides, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of the Saudi tourism sector globally.

The conference targets tourism guides, tourism service companies and providers, relevant government entities, researchers and academics, investors and entrepreneurs, and those interested in tourism development and innovation, contributing to enhancing partnerships, building a sustainable professional communication network, and producing practical recommendations and developmental initiatives that are actionable.