برعاية نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، ينطلق اليوم «المؤتمر الأول للإرشاد السياحي وإثراء التجربة»، خلال يومي 14 و15 يناير الجاري، بمشاركة نخبة من القيادات والخبراء والمختصين في القطاع السياحي من داخل المملكة وخارجها، وذلك في نادي وزارة الداخلية بمكة المكرمة.
ويهدف المؤتمر إلى تطوير منظومة الإرشاد السياحي، وتعزيز دور الابتكار في الارتقاء بتجربة الزائر، وبناء قطاع سياحي احترافي ومستدام يقوده الإنسان السعودي، بما يتواءم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، من خلال منصة وطنية تجمع الممارسين والمهتمين لتبادل المعرفة، واستعراض أفضل الممارسات والتجارب السياحية.
ويتضمن المؤتمر جلسات حوارية وورش عمل متخصصة تناقش عدداً من المحاور؛ من أبرزها: الابتكار في الإرشاد السياحي، وتطوير تجربة ضيوف الرحمن، وتوظيف التقنية والذكاء الاصطناعي في السياحة، والسياحة الثقافية والتاريخية، والاستدامة وتنمية الوجهات السياحية، إضافة إلى تمكين الكوادر الوطنية ورفع كفاءتها.
وأوضح رئيس المؤتمر المستشار عبدالله بن غازي العتيبي، أن المؤتمر يسعى لخروج بمبادرات عملية تسهم في تطوير المهنة ورفع كفاءة المرشدين السياحيين، بما يعزز تنافسية القطاع السياحي السعودي عالمياً.
ويستهدف المؤتمر المرشدين السياحيين، وشركات ومزودي الخدمات السياحية، والجهات الحكومية ذات العلاقة، والباحثين والأكاديميين، والمستثمرين ورواد الأعمال، والمهتمين بالتطوير والابتكار السياحي، بما يسهم في تعزيز الشراكات، وبناء شبكة تواصل مهنية مستدامة، والخروج بتوصيات عملية ومبادرات تطويرية قابلة للتنفيذ.
Under the patronage of the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, the "First Conference on Tourism Guidance and Enriching the Experience" kicks off today, on January 14 and 15, with the participation of a select group of leaders, experts, and specialists in the tourism sector from within the Kingdom and abroad, at the Ministry of Interior Club in Makkah.
The conference aims to develop the tourism guidance system, enhance the role of innovation in elevating the visitor experience, and build a professional and sustainable tourism sector led by Saudi individuals, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, through a national platform that brings together practitioners and interested parties to exchange knowledge and showcase best practices and tourism experiences.
The conference includes panel discussions and specialized workshops that address several themes; among the most prominent are: innovation in tourism guidance, enhancing the experience of the guests of الرحمن, employing technology and artificial intelligence in tourism, cultural and historical tourism, sustainability and the development of tourist destinations, in addition to empowering national cadres and enhancing their efficiency.
The conference chairman, Advisor Abdullah bin Ghazi Al-Otaibi, stated that the conference seeks to produce practical initiatives that contribute to the development of the profession and raise the efficiency of tourism guides, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of the Saudi tourism sector globally.
The conference targets tourism guides, tourism service companies and providers, relevant government entities, researchers and academics, investors and entrepreneurs, and those interested in tourism development and innovation, contributing to enhancing partnerships, building a sustainable professional communication network, and producing practical recommendations and developmental initiatives that are actionable.