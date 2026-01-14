برعاية نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، ينطلق اليوم «المؤتمر الأول للإرشاد السياحي وإثراء التجربة»، خلال يومي 14 و15 يناير الجاري، بمشاركة نخبة من القيادات والخبراء والمختصين في القطاع السياحي من داخل المملكة وخارجها، وذلك في نادي وزارة الداخلية بمكة المكرمة.

ويهدف المؤتمر إلى تطوير منظومة الإرشاد السياحي، وتعزيز دور الابتكار في الارتقاء بتجربة الزائر، وبناء قطاع سياحي احترافي ومستدام يقوده الإنسان السعودي، بما يتواءم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، من خلال منصة وطنية تجمع الممارسين والمهتمين لتبادل المعرفة، واستعراض أفضل الممارسات والتجارب السياحية.

ويتضمن المؤتمر جلسات حوارية وورش عمل متخصصة تناقش عدداً من المحاور؛ من أبرزها: الابتكار في الإرشاد السياحي، وتطوير تجربة ضيوف الرحمن، وتوظيف التقنية والذكاء الاصطناعي في السياحة، والسياحة الثقافية والتاريخية، والاستدامة وتنمية الوجهات السياحية، إضافة إلى تمكين الكوادر الوطنية ورفع كفاءتها.

وأوضح رئيس المؤتمر المستشار عبدالله بن غازي العتيبي، أن المؤتمر يسعى لخروج بمبادرات عملية تسهم في تطوير المهنة ورفع كفاءة المرشدين السياحيين، بما يعزز تنافسية القطاع السياحي السعودي عالمياً.

ويستهدف المؤتمر المرشدين السياحيين، وشركات ومزودي الخدمات السياحية، والجهات الحكومية ذات العلاقة، والباحثين والأكاديميين، والمستثمرين ورواد الأعمال، والمهتمين بالتطوير والابتكار السياحي، بما يسهم في تعزيز الشراكات، وبناء شبكة تواصل مهنية مستدامة، والخروج بتوصيات عملية ومبادرات تطويرية قابلة للتنفيذ.