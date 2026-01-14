The Vice President of the Shura Council, Dr. Mishaal Al-Sulami, met with the First Deputy of the Hellenic Parliament, Ionas Blackioutakis, at the Parliament headquarters in the Hellenic capital, Athens, as part of his official visit to Greece, based on an official invitation from the Deputy President of the Hellenic Parliament.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Deputy President of the Hellenic Parliament reviewed the historical relations between Saudi Arabia and the Hellenic Republic, emphasizing that the bilateral relations between the two countries have become strategic, particularly in the parliamentary domain.

He affirmed the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in enhancing relations between the two friendly countries and supporting them on various levels, adding that the Kingdom is a leading country with a significant status in the region and the world, alongside the qualitative developments it is witnessing in all fields, expressing his aspiration to continue developing and strengthening bilateral relations.

The Vice President of the Shura Council noted the centenary of the establishment of friendship relations between the Kingdom and the Hellenic Republic, which reached its highest levels with the establishment of the Strategic Partnership Council, affirming that the Shura Council places great importance on developing and strengthening friendship relations with the Hellenic Parliament and activating parliamentary diplomacy through mutual visits and parliamentary friendship committees.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest were discussed, particularly those related to the parliamentary field.