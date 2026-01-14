التقى نائب رئيس مجلس الشورى الدكتور مشعل السُّلمي، النائب الأول لرئيس البرلمان الهيليني أيونانسيس بلاكيوتاكيس في مقر البرلمان بالعاصمة الهيلينية أثينا، وذلك ضمن إطار الزيارة الرسمية التي يقوم بها إلى اليونان، بناءً على دعوة رسمية من نائب رئيس البرلمان الهيليني.

واستعرض نائب رئيس البرلمان الهيليني في مستهل اللقاء، العلاقات التاريخية بين السعودية والجمهورية الهيلينية، مؤكداً أن العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين أصبحت علاقات إستراتيجية، لاسيما البرلمانية.

وأكد أهمية الدبلوماسية البرلمانية في تعزيز العلاقات بين البلدين الصديقين، ودعمها في مختلف الأصعدة، مضيفاً أن المملكة دولة رائدة لها مكانتها الكبيرة في المنطقة والعالم، إلى جانب ما تشهده من تطورات نوعية في كافة المجالات، معرباً عن تطلعه إلى مواصلة تطوير العلاقات الثنائية وتعزيزها.

ونوه نائب رئيس مجلس الشورى، بمرور 100 عام على تأسيس علاقات الصداقة بين المملكة والجمهورية الهيلينية، التي بلغت أعلى مراحلها بإنشاء مجلس الشراكة الإستراتيجية مؤكداً أن مجلس الشورى يولي أهمية كبيرة لتطوير وتعزيز علاقات الصداقة مع البرلمان الهيليني، وتفعيل الدبلوماسية البرلمانية عبر الزيارات المتبادلة ولجان الصداقة البرلمانية.

وجرى خلال اللقاء، بحث ومناقشة القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك، خصوصاً ما يتعلق بالمجال البرلماني.