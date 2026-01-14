The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Culture of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka awarded the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dr. Abdul Latif Al Sheikh, the honorary document for the Servant of the Holy Quran for the year 2025; in recognition of his efforts in serving the Holy Quran and caring for its memorizers.

The document was received on his behalf by the religious attaché in the Republic of India, who supervises the ministry's activities in Sri Lanka, Badr Al-Anzi, during the closing ceremony of the Quran competition in its third edition held in the capital, Colombo.

This honorary document is the first of its kind awarded by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Culture in Sri Lanka to honor an individual who contributed to the service of the Holy Quran by organizing three consecutive competitions for Quran memorization at the national level in Sri Lanka, in which approximately 6,000 male and female participants took part. It has had a significant impact in encouraging the memorizers of the Book of Allah, enhancing the care for its teaching and recitation, and spreading its values that promote tolerance, love, and peace.