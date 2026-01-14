منحت وزارة شؤون الأديان والثقافة بجمهورية سريلانكا وزير الشؤون الإسلامية الدكتور عبداللطيف آل الشيخ، الوثيقة التكريمية لخادم القرآن الكريم لعام 2025؛ تقديراً لجهوده في خدمة القرآن الكريم، والعناية بحفظته.

وتسلّم الوثيقة نيابةً عنه الملحق الديني في جمهورية الهند، المشرف على أعمال الوزارة في سريلانكا، بدر العنزي، خلال الحفل الختامي لمسابقة القرآن الكريم في دورتها الثالثة التي أقيمت بالعاصمة كولمبو.

وتُعدّ الوثيقة التكريمية الأولى من نوعها التي تمنحها وزارة شؤون الأديان والثقافة في سريلانكا لتكريم شخصية أسهمت في خدمة القرآن الكريم بإقامة ثلاث مسابقات متتالية لحفظ القرآن الكريم على مستوى عموم سريلانكا، شارك فيها نحو 6000 متسابق ومتسابقة، وكان لها أثرٌ بارز في تشجيع حفظة كتاب الله، وتعزيز العناية بتعليمه وتجويده، ونشر قيمه التي تدعو للتسامح والمحبة والسلام.