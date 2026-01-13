The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Tuesday) strong winds that may lead to dust storms and a lack of horizontal visibility in parts of the regions of Tabuk, Al-Jawf, and the Northern Borders, with a chance of light rain in parts of those areas.

The impact of active winds stirring up dust and sand will continue in parts of the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Ha'il, Al-Qassim, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, while conditions are favorable for the formation of thunderstorm clouds with rain in the northern parts of the Eastern Province, and in parts of the western and southwestern highlands of the Kingdom. Fog is also not ruled out during the night and early morning hours in parts of those areas.

The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts at a speed of (20 - 40) km/h, reaching more than (45) km/h towards the Gulf of Aqaba, and southeasterly to southerly in the southern part at a speed of (15 - 35) km/h. The wave height ranges from one to two meters, reaching more than two and a half meters towards the Gulf of Aqaba. The sea condition is light to moderate waves, becoming rough towards the Gulf of Aqaba. Meanwhile, the surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf is southwesterly at a speed of (20 - 40) km/h, reaching (50) km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds with rain. The wave height ranges from one to two meters, reaching two and a half meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds with rain, and the sea condition is light to moderate waves, becoming rough with the formation of thunderstorm clouds with rain.