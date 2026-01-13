توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم (الثلاثاء)، رياحًا شديدة السرعة قد تؤدي إلى عواصف ترابية وانعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية على أجزاء من مناطق تبوك، الجوف، الحدود الشمالية مع فرصة لهطول أمطار خفيفة على أجزاء من تلك المناطق.
ويستمر تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، حائل، القصيم، الرياض، والشرقية، في حين تكون الفرصة مهيأة لتكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الأجزاء الشمالية من المنطقة الشرقية، وعلى أجزاء من المرتفعات الغربية والجنوبية الغربية للمملكة ولا يستبعد تكون الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على أجزاء من تلك المناطق.
وأشار التقرير، إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط بسرعة (20 - 40) كم/ساعة تصل إلى أكثر من (45) كم/ساعة باتجاه خليج العقبة وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة (15 - 35) كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين يصل إلى أعلى من مترين ونصف باتجاه خليج العقبة، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج باتجاه خليج العقبة، فيما ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي جنوبية غربية بسرعة (20 - 40) كم/ساعة تصل إلى (50) كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين يصل إلى مترين ونصف مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Tuesday) strong winds that may lead to dust storms and a lack of horizontal visibility in parts of the regions of Tabuk, Al-Jawf, and the Northern Borders, with a chance of light rain in parts of those areas.
The impact of active winds stirring up dust and sand will continue in parts of the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Ha'il, Al-Qassim, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, while conditions are favorable for the formation of thunderstorm clouds with rain in the northern parts of the Eastern Province, and in parts of the western and southwestern highlands of the Kingdom. Fog is also not ruled out during the night and early morning hours in parts of those areas.
The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts at a speed of (20 - 40) km/h, reaching more than (45) km/h towards the Gulf of Aqaba, and southeasterly to southerly in the southern part at a speed of (15 - 35) km/h. The wave height ranges from one to two meters, reaching more than two and a half meters towards the Gulf of Aqaba. The sea condition is light to moderate waves, becoming rough towards the Gulf of Aqaba. Meanwhile, the surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf is southwesterly at a speed of (20 - 40) km/h, reaching (50) km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds with rain. The wave height ranges from one to two meters, reaching two and a half meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds with rain, and the sea condition is light to moderate waves, becoming rough with the formation of thunderstorm clouds with rain.