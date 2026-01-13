توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم (الثلاثاء)، رياحًا شديدة السرعة قد تؤدي إلى عواصف ترابية وانعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية على أجزاء من مناطق تبوك، الجوف، الحدود الشمالية مع فرصة لهطول أمطار خفيفة على أجزاء من تلك المناطق.

ويستمر تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، حائل، القصيم، الرياض، والشرقية، في حين تكون الفرصة مهيأة لتكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الأجزاء الشمالية من المنطقة الشرقية، وعلى أجزاء من المرتفعات الغربية والجنوبية الغربية للمملكة ولا يستبعد تكون الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على أجزاء من تلك المناطق.

وأشار التقرير، إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط بسرعة (20 - 40) كم/ساعة تصل إلى أكثر من (45) كم/ساعة باتجاه خليج العقبة وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة (15 - 35) كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين يصل إلى أعلى من مترين ونصف باتجاه خليج العقبة، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج باتجاه خليج العقبة، فيما ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي جنوبية غربية بسرعة (20 - 40) كم/ساعة تصل إلى (50) كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين يصل إلى مترين ونصف مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة.