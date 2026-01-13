بهدف تكثيف الأعمال الدعوية والإرشادية الموجّهة للمعتمرين والزوار، والارتقاء بجودة الخدمات الدينية المقدَّمة لهم، وترسيخ منهج الوسطية والاعتدال، وامتدادًا للدعم والاهتمام الكبير الذي توليه القيادة بخدمة قاصدي الحرمين الشريفين، وضمن تعظيم الأثر الدعوي، وتطوير منظومة التوعية الدينية، وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في الارتقاء بالخدمات الدينية في مقرات تواجد المعتمرين والزوار بمنطقتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، دشّن وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد المشرف العام على الأمانة العامة للتوعية الإسلامية بالحج والعمرة والزيارة الشيخ الدكتور عبداللطيف عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ، المرحلة الثانية من برنامج توعية المعتمرين، الذي يستمر حتى نهاية موسم العمرة للعام الحالي لتقديم (18,863,500) خدمة دعوية وتوعوية، ليبلغ إجمالي الخدمات المنفذة خلال العام الحالي (29,351,900) خدمة دعوية وتوعوية للمعتمرين، وفق الإحصاءات المعتمدة في كافة مقرات تواجد المعتمرين بمنطقتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة.

حيث تشمل البرامج التوعوية التي دشنها معالي الوزير الشيخ الدكتور عبداللطيف آل الشيخ في المرحلة الثانية من موسم العمرة الرد على (400,000) مكالمة عبر الهاتف المجاني، وتنفيذ (13,500) برنامج دعوي متنوع من دروس ومحاضرات وكلمات، والرد على (150,000) سؤال واستشارة شرعية، وتوزيع (300,000) كتاب ومطبوعة إرشادية. وفي إطار الجهود التقنية التي تقوم بها الوزارة لخدمة المعتمرين، سيتم بث (6,000,000) رسالة إلكترونية عبر الشاشات، إلى جانب إرسال (12,000,000) رسالة نصية توجيهية على جوالات المعتمرين وبلغات عالمية.