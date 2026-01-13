In order to intensify the advocacy and guidance efforts directed at pilgrims and visitors, enhance the quality of religious services provided to them, and reinforce the approach of moderation and balance, and extending the significant support and interest that the leadership gives to serving those who visit the Two Holy Mosques, and as part of maximizing the advocacy impact, developing the religious awareness system, and achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in elevating religious services at the locations of pilgrims and visitors in the regions of Makkah and Madinah, the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, and the General Supervisor of the General Secretariat for Islamic Awareness in Hajj, Umrah, and Visits, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Latif Abdul Aziz Al Sheikh, launched the second phase of the Pilgrim Awareness Program, which will continue until the end of the current Umrah season to provide (18,863,500) advocacy and awareness services, bringing the total services implemented during the current year to (29,351,900) advocacy and awareness services for pilgrims, according to the approved statistics at all locations of pilgrims in the regions of Makkah and Madinah.

The awareness programs launched by His Excellency Minister Sheikh Dr. Abdul Latif Al Sheikh in the second phase of the Umrah season include responding to (400,000) calls via the toll-free phone line, implementing (13,500) diverse advocacy programs including lessons, lectures, and speeches, responding to (150,000) questions and legal consultations, and distributing (300,000) books and guidance publications. As part of the technical efforts made by the ministry to serve the pilgrims, (6,000,000) electronic messages will be broadcasted via screens, in addition to sending (12,000,000) guiding text messages to the mobile phones of the pilgrims in various languages.