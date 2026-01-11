The Municipality of Jeddah has set Tuesday, 24/7/1447, as the date to begin disconnecting and removing services from buildings at risk of collapse in the Al-Ruwais neighborhood of Jeddah, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance public safety, protect lives and property, and address dilapidated buildings that pose a danger to residents and the urban landscape.

The municipality clarified that the General Directorate of Emergencies and Crises has completed the notification for 1011 buildings as part of the first phase, and demolition orders have been issued for them by the Committee for Buildings at Risk of Collapse after completing the necessary procedures and granting the owners the specified grace period before execution.

The municipality indicated that the disconnection of services will be carried out in coordination with the relevant authorities, in preparation for the completion of the demolition according to the approved plan, extending previous plans implemented in the neighborhoods of Al-Faisaliah, Al-Rabwa, and Al-Faruq, which resulted in the removal of 596 buildings at risk of collapse.

The municipality confirmed that these steps are part of a comprehensive program to monitor and address hazardous buildings in various neighborhoods of Jeddah, in line with the objectives of improving the urban landscape, enhancing quality of life, and achieving a safe and sustainable urban environment.