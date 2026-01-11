حددت أمانة محافظة جدة الثلاثاء 24/7/1447 موعداً لبدء فصل ورفع الخدمات عن المباني الآيلة للسقوط في حي الرويس بجدة، وذلك ضمن جهودها المستمرة لتعزيز السلامة العامة وحماية الأرواح والممتلكات ومعالجة المباني المتهالكة التي تشكل خطراً على السكان والمشهد العمراني.

وأوضحت الأمانة أن الإدارة العامة للطوارئ والأزمات أنهت إشعار 1011 مبنى ضمن المرحلة الأولى، وصدرت بحقها قرارات إزالة من لجنة المباني الآيلة للسقوط بعد استكمال الإجراءات النظامية ومنح الملاك المهلة المحددة قبل التنفيذ.

بيّنت الأمانة أن أعمال فصل الخدمات ستتم بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية، تمهيداً لاستكمال الإزالة وفق الخطة المعتمدة، في امتداد لخطط سابقة نُفذت في أحياء الفيصلية والربوة والفاروق، وأسفرت عن إزالة 596 مبنى آيلاً للسقوط.

وأكدت الأمانة أن هذه الخطوات تأتي ضمن برنامج متكامل لرصد ومعالجة المباني الخطرة في مختلف أحياء جدة، بما يواكب مستهدفات تحسين المشهد الحضري والارتقاء بجودة الحياة وتحقيق بيئة عمرانية آمنة ومستدامة.