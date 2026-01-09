انتقل إلى رحمة الله، اليوم (الجمعة)، مساعد وزير الداخلية لشؤون العمليات الفريق أول سعيد بن عبدالله القحطاني، وأديت الصلاة عليه في جامع الملك خالد بعد صلاة العصر.

ونعى وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف، عبر حسابه على منصة X، الفريق سعيد القحطاني، قائلاً: «رحم الله الفريق أول سعيد القحطاني، وأسكنه فسيح جناته، كان مثالاً في الأخلاق الرفيعة، والصدق والأمانة في خدمته لقيادته ووطنه طوال 60 عاماً قضاها في وزارة الداخلية».

ويُعد الفقيد من أقدم القيادات الأمنية البارزة في وزارة الداخلية، وتولى الإشراف على عدد من الملفات الأمنية والعملياتية المهمة وأمن الحج، وأسهم خلال مسيرته في تطوير منظومة العمل الأمني ورفع كفاءة الأداء الميداني.

امتدّت خدمته لأكثر من 5 عقود، عمل فيها على ملفات أمنية مهمة في مجال مكافحة الإرهاب ومكافحة المخدرات والجريمة، وأسهم مع زملائه في بناء وتطوير المنظومة الأمنية في وزارة الداخلية، وأولى العمل في الأمن الجنائي أولية قصوى وتطوير مراكز الشرطة و المقار الأمنية.

وبدأ الفريق أول سعيد القحطاني خدمته الأمنية عقب تخرجه من كلية الملك فهد الأمنية عام 1390هـ، إذ عُين برتبة ملازم بتاريخ 13/3/1390هـ، والتحق بالعمل الميداني والأمني، وحصل على العديد من الدورات التخصصية التي عززت خبراته العملية والمهنية.

وتقلد خلال مسيرته عدداً من المناصب منها أنه كان مديراً للتموين بالإدارة العامة للسجون، ومدرساً للتحقيق بمعهد الأدلة الجنائية، ومديراً لمكتب مساعد مدير الأمن العام للأمن الجنائي.

كما تولى مناصب أخرى، منها مديراً للأمن الجنائي في المشاعر المقدسة من عام 1990 حتى عام 1994، ومساعداً لقائد قوات أمن الحج للأمن الجنائي، ومديراً لشرطة منطقة مكة المكرمة، ونائباً لقائد قوة أمن الحج، ومديراً للأمن العام، ومساعداً لوزير الداخلية لشؤون العمليات.

كما عُين ايضاً مديراً للتموين بالإدارة العامة للسجون، وعمل في الأمن الجنائي بالأمن العام، وأسهم في إعداد الكفاءات الأمنية من خلال عمله مدرساً للتحقيق في معهد الأدلة الجنائية، إذ أعد المادة العلمية المتخصصة في هذا المجال.

وعمل القحطاني مديراً لمكتب مساعد مدير الأمن العام للأمن الجنائي، وفي عام 1402هـ عُين رئيساً لقسم تحقيق قضايا النفس بالأمن الجنائي، وفي العام نفسه كلف بقيادة وحدات التحقيق بمنطقة عرفات، واستمر في هذا الموقع 4 سنوات.

إسهامات مستمرة

وتولى القحطاني في عام 1409هـ قيادة وحدات التحقيق بمنطقة منى، كما عُين مديراً للأمن الجنائي في المشاعر المقدسة خلال الأعوام من 1410هـ حتى 1414هـ.

وفي عام 1412هـ عُين الفريق أول القحطاني مديراً لشعبة التحقيقات الجنائية، ثم مديراً لإدارة الأمن الجنائي.

وصدر قرار بتعيينه مساعداً لقائد قوات أمن الحج للأمن الجنائي في عام 1414هـ، وأسهم خلال هذه المرحلة في تطوير خطط الأمن الجنائي في الحج، ورفع مستوى الجاهزية الأمنية في أحد أكثر المواسم حساسية وتعقيداً.

استمرت مسيرته القيادية المميزة بتعيينه مديراً لشرطة منطقة مكة المكرمة بتاريخ 1/3/1419هـ، ثم نائباً لقائد قوة أمن الحج عام 1423هـ، وذلك قبل أن يُعين مديراً للأمن العام ابتداءً من عام 1425هـ، وهو المنصب الذي شهد خلال فترة توليه مراحل تطوير نوعية في التنظيم والجاهزية والتقنيات الأمنية، واستمر فيه حتى تعيينه مساعداً لوزير الداخلية لشؤون العمليات عام 1435هـ.

وتتقبل أسرة الفقيد العزاء للرجال ابتداءا من يوم غدٍ (السبت) من بعد صلاة العصر إلى صلاة العشاء في استراحة الفقيد بحي القيروان.