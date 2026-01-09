Today (Friday), the Assistant Minister of Interior for Operational Affairs, Lieutenant General Said bin Abdullah Al-Qahtani, passed away. The funeral prayer was held for him at King Khalid Mosque after the afternoon prayer.

The Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, mourned Lieutenant General Said Al-Qahtani through his account on platform X, saying: "May Allah have mercy on Lieutenant General Said Al-Qahtani and grant him a place in His vast paradise. He was a model of high morals, honesty, and integrity in his service to his leadership and his country throughout the 60 years he spent in the Ministry of Interior."

The deceased is considered one of the oldest prominent security leaders in the Ministry of Interior, having supervised several important security and operational files, including Hajj security. Throughout his career, he contributed to the development of the security work system and enhanced field performance efficiency.

His service extended for more than five decades, during which he worked on important security files in the fields of counter-terrorism, drug enforcement, and crime. He, along with his colleagues, contributed to building and developing the security system in the Ministry of Interior, prioritizing work in criminal security and enhancing police stations and security facilities.

Lieutenant General Said Al-Qahtani began his security service after graduating from King Fahd Security College in 1390 AH, where he was appointed as a lieutenant on 13/3/1390 AH. He joined field and security work and obtained numerous specialized courses that enhanced his practical and professional experiences.

Throughout his career, he held several positions, including Director of Supplies at the General Administration of Prisons, an investigator instructor at the Criminal Evidence Institute, and Director of the Office of the Assistant Director of Public Security for Criminal Security.

He also held other positions, including Director of Criminal Security in the holy sites from 1990 to 1994, Assistant Commander of Hajj Security Forces for Criminal Security, Director of Police in the Makkah region, Deputy Commander of Hajj Security Forces, Director of Public Security, and Assistant Minister of Interior for Operational Affairs.

He was also appointed Director of Supplies at the General Administration of Prisons and worked in criminal security within public security, contributing to the preparation of security competencies through his role as an investigator instructor at the Criminal Evidence Institute, where he developed specialized scientific material in this field.

Al-Qahtani served as Director of the Office of the Assistant Director of Public Security for Criminal Security, and in 1402 AH, he was appointed Head of the Homicide Investigation Department in Criminal Security. In the same year, he was tasked with leading investigation units in the Arafat area, continuing in this position for four years.

Ongoing Contributions

In 1409 AH, Al-Qahtani led investigation units in the Mina area and was appointed Director of Criminal Security in the holy sites from 1410 AH to 1414 AH.

In 1412 AH, Lieutenant General Al-Qahtani was appointed Director of the Criminal Investigations Department, then Director of Criminal Security Administration.

A decision was issued to appoint him Assistant Commander of Hajj Security Forces for Criminal Security in 1414 AH, during which he contributed to developing criminal security plans for Hajj and enhancing security readiness during one of the most sensitive and complex seasons.

His distinguished leadership journey continued with his appointment as Director of Police in the Makkah region on 1/3/1419 AH, then as Deputy Commander of Hajj Security Forces in 1423 AH, before being appointed Director of Public Security starting in 1425 AH. This position witnessed significant qualitative development in organization, readiness, and security technologies during his tenure, continuing until his appointment as Assistant Minister of Interior for Operational Affairs in 1435 AH.

The family of the deceased will receive condolences for men starting tomorrow (Saturday) from after the afternoon prayer until the evening prayer at the deceased's rest house in the Al-Qirawan neighborhood.