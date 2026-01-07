التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بمدينة واشنطن، وزير خارجية الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ماركو روبيو، ضمن زيارة رسمية إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.

واستعرض الوزيران خلال اللقاء العلاقات التاريخية والإستراتيجية بين البلدين الصديقين، وسبل تنميتها بما يخدم مصالحهما المشتركة، إضافة إلى بحث مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة والجهود المبذولة لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار فيها.

حضر اللقاء، سفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية الأميرة ريما بنت بندر بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، ومستشار وزير الخارجية محمد اليحيى.