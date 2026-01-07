Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met today (Wednesday) in Washington, D.C., with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during an official visit to the United States.

During the meeting, the two ministers reviewed the historical and strategic relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance them to serve their common interests, in addition to discussing the latest developments in the region and the efforts being made to achieve security and stability there.

Present at the meeting were the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs' advisor, Mohammed Al-Yahya.