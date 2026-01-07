انتقدت الشاعرة خديجة قاري طريقة توزيع المداخلات في ورشة «التراث غير المادي»، التي نظمت بالطائفتحت عنوان (نحن التراث الحي.. تطلعات وتحديات)، وعقدت في مقر جمعية أدبي الطائف، وطالبت بمناصفة التعليقات بين الرجال والنساء، حتى لا تذهب كل الأفكار والنقاشات لجانب واحد، وأن تمنح الفرصة بالتساوي «لرجل ثم لامرأة وهكذا» على حد قولها.

وأشار مدير الحوار رئيس مجلس إدارة جمعية أدبي الطائف عطا الله الجعيد إلى أهمية الورشة، فيما تطرق الدكتور عثمان الصيني إلى أهمية الورشة، شارحاً الفروق بين التراث المادي والتراث غير المادي، وأثر التقنية والعولمة على استمرار الفنون الشعبية وما يعيق توثيق التراث الشفهي والحرف التقليدية، كما طرح تساؤلاً عن مستقبل التراث غير المادي في السنوات القادمة، وعن أشكال التوثيق والبحث التي تعد أكثر فعالية، كما تساءل الدكتور الصيني عن قدرة السياحة الثقافية على المساهمة بالحفاظ على هذا التراث، وعن دور الشباب في صون التراث.

مداخلات واسئلة متنوعة

تنوعت المداخلات والأسئلة حول أهمية الجمعية والتراث غير المادي، و تم طرح كثير من الأفكار التي يمكن أن تسهم في إحياء التراث غير المادي والدور الذي تلعبه الجمعية في دعم هذا التراث والمحافظة عليه.

واقترح متداخلون بإنشاء مراكز للحرف اليدوية التي تعين الجيل الجديد، كما تم طرح موضوع المهرجانات والفعاليات التي تدخل فيها مجالات التراث غير المادي ومناقشة الاهتمام بالتراث غير المادي بالطائف باعتبارها مدينة غنية بذلك، وفي نهاية الورشة أجاب الدكتور عثمان الصيني على أسئلة واستفسارات الحضور مرحباً بكل ما تم طرحه من أفكار ومقترحات سيتم الأخذ بها في توصيات الورشة.