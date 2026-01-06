The President of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, met with the leaders and members of the Women's Advisory Committee at the presidency - via video call - as part of efforts to enhance the role of women in the religious and guidance work system, and to serve the female visitors of the Two Holy Mosques.

During the meeting, Al-Sudais discussed the efforts made in serving the female visitors of the Two Holy Mosques, religious invitation and guidance, and facilitating the performance of acts of worship for the visitors in an atmosphere of tranquility and peace. He pointed out the importance of institutional integration, performance development, and investing in modern technological means to elevate the services provided to the visitors.

The President of Religious Affairs emphasized the importance of doubling efforts and providing more care in serving the visitors, as this work is a great responsibility, a religious trust, and a missionary message that requires sincerity, kindness, good treatment, and a commitment to delivering guidance and correct direction. He indicated that serving the visitors embodies the message of the Two Holy Mosques in promoting the approach of moderation and balance, and caring for the guests of the Most Merciful.