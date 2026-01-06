التقى رئيس الشؤون الدينية بالمسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي الشيخ الدكتور عبدالرحمن السديس قيادات وأعضاء الهيئة الاستشارية النسائية بالرئاسة -عبر الاتصال المرئي- في إطار تعزيز دور المرأة في منظومة العمل الديني والإرشادي، وخدمة زائرات الحرمين الشريفين.
وناقش السديس خلال اللقاء، الجهود المبذولة في خدمة زائرات الحرمين الشريفين، والدعوة والإرشاد الديني، وتيسير أداء العبادات للزائرات في أجواء من الطمأنينة والسكينة، مشيرًا إلى أهمية التكامل المؤسسي، وتطوير الأداء، واستثمار الوسائل التقنية الحديثة للارتقاء بالخدمات المقدمة للزائرات.
وأكد رئيس الشؤون الدينية أهمية مضاعفة الجهود، وبذل المزيد من العناية في خدمة الزائرات، كون هذا العمل مسؤولية عظيمة، وأمانة شرعية، ورسالة دعوية تتطلب الإخلاص، والرفق، وحسن التعامل، والحرص على إيصال الهداية والتوجيه الصحيح، مبينًا أن خدمة الزائرات تجسّد رسالة الحرمين الشريفين في نشر منهج الوسطية والاعتدال، والعناية بضيوف الرحمن.
The President of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, met with the leaders and members of the Women's Advisory Committee at the presidency - via video call - as part of efforts to enhance the role of women in the religious and guidance work system, and to serve the female visitors of the Two Holy Mosques.
During the meeting, Al-Sudais discussed the efforts made in serving the female visitors of the Two Holy Mosques, religious invitation and guidance, and facilitating the performance of acts of worship for the visitors in an atmosphere of tranquility and peace. He pointed out the importance of institutional integration, performance development, and investing in modern technological means to elevate the services provided to the visitors.
The President of Religious Affairs emphasized the importance of doubling efforts and providing more care in serving the visitors, as this work is a great responsibility, a religious trust, and a missionary message that requires sincerity, kindness, good treatment, and a commitment to delivering guidance and correct direction. He indicated that serving the visitors embodies the message of the Two Holy Mosques in promoting the approach of moderation and balance, and caring for the guests of the Most Merciful.