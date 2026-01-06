التقى رئيس الشؤون الدينية بالمسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي الشيخ الدكتور عبدالرحمن السديس قيادات وأعضاء الهيئة الاستشارية النسائية بالرئاسة -عبر الاتصال المرئي- في إطار تعزيز دور المرأة في منظومة العمل الديني والإرشادي، وخدمة زائرات الحرمين الشريفين.

وناقش السديس خلال اللقاء، الجهود المبذولة في خدمة زائرات الحرمين الشريفين، والدعوة والإرشاد الديني، وتيسير أداء العبادات للزائرات في أجواء من الطمأنينة والسكينة، مشيرًا إلى أهمية التكامل المؤسسي، وتطوير الأداء، واستثمار الوسائل التقنية الحديثة للارتقاء بالخدمات المقدمة للزائرات.

وأكد رئيس الشؤون الدينية أهمية مضاعفة الجهود، وبذل المزيد من العناية في خدمة الزائرات، كون هذا العمل مسؤولية عظيمة، وأمانة شرعية، ورسالة دعوية تتطلب الإخلاص، والرفق، وحسن التعامل، والحرص على إيصال الهداية والتوجيه الصحيح، مبينًا أن خدمة الزائرات تجسّد رسالة الحرمين الشريفين في نشر منهج الوسطية والاعتدال، والعناية بضيوف الرحمن.