The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, received today (Monday) at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh, the Senior Advisor to the U.S. President for Arab and African Affairs, Musaad Boulos.

During the reception, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and exchanged views on topics of mutual interest.

Attending the reception were the Political Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Musab bin Mohammed Al-Farhan, and the Chargé d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in the Kingdom, Allison Delworth.