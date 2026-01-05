استقبل نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض، اليوم (الإثنين)، كبير مستشاري الرئيس الأمريكي للشؤون العربية والأفريقية مسعد بولس.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال، استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الصديقين، وتبادل وجهات النظر حول الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

حضر الاستقبال، مستشار وزير الخارجية للشؤون السياسية الأمير مصعب بن محمد الفرحان، والقائم بالأعمال في سفارة الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية لدى المملكة أليسون ديلورث.