No one precisely knows the poet and composer of the Sudanese song "Baqa Lik Bambi," which has recently taken over the platforms and has become the talk of half-baked singers and the columns of audio pollution, both Arab and non-Arab.

According to those familiar with the depths of this infamous low-quality song that has overshadowed its counterpart "Al-Laila Bil-Layl," it expresses feelings of provocation, triumph, and indifference towards those who underestimated the singer and then returned to seek closeness in a humiliating retreat. The singer describes the other's reaction as weak, pathetic, and bitter, and how they have become worthless, promising them "cauterization" as a last resort!

In most cases, the vocabulary used by the unknown singer is the same language referred to as "Randok," as Sudanese youth engage with this new language—so they claim—to shield their parents' ears and maintain their dignity, which is something that those repeating "Baqa Lik Bambi" have not noticed, despite its fame surpassing "Al-Laila Bil-Layl Nimshi Shar' Al-Nil," sung by the young artist "Shukr Allah," who garnered tens of thousands of views despite the simplicity or rather the poor quality of its lyrics.

Those interested in Sudanese pentatonic music say, "Every cloud has a silver lining," as the connoisseurs of the heptatonic scale no longer shy away from the strangeness of the pentatonic after the flood of Bambi has swept through all ears from the ocean to the Gulf, crossing into Asia and Latin America, despite its "market" vocabulary that has no connection to poetry. By what linguistic standard can one engage with "Hoyi Baqa Lik Hanzal.. Taji Titchanqal"?!