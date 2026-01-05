لا أحد على وجه الدقة يعرف شاعر وملحن الأغنية السودانية «بقى ليك بمبي» التي غزت المنصات أخيراً، وأضحت على ألسنة أنصاف المغنين وأعمدة التلوث الصوتي العرب والعجم.

طبقاً للعالمين بباطن الأغنية الهابطة ذائعة الصيت التي قضت على رصيفتها «الليلة بالليل» فهي تعبر عن مشاعر الاستفزاز والانتصار واللامبالاة تجاه من كان يستهين بالمغني ثم عاد ليطلب القرب في تراجع مهين. يصف المغني ردة فعل الآخر بالضعف والهوان والمرارة، وكيف أنه بات لا قيمة له ويعده بـ «الكي» آخر العلاج!

في غالب الأحوال فإن المفردات التي استخدمها المغني المجهول هي ذات اللغة التي يطلق عليها «راندوك» إذ يتعاطى الشباب السودانيون مع هذه اللغة الجديدة- كما يزعمون- درءاً لأسماع الآباء والمحافظة على وقارهم وهو الأمر الذي لم يتنبه له مرددو «ابقى ليك بمبي» التي فاقت في صيتها «الليلة بالليل نمشي شارع النيل» التي تغنى بها المطرب الشاب «شكر الله» وحصد بها عشرات آلاف المشاهدات برغم تواضع كلماتها أو قل سوءها

يقول المهتمون بموسيقى السلم الخماسي السوداني «رب ضارة نافعة» فما عاد ذواق السلم السباعي يستنكفون غرابة الخماسي بعد أن اكتسح طوفان البمبي كل الآذان من المحيط إلى الخليج عبوراً إلى آسيا وأمريكا اللاتينية رغم مفرداتها «السوقية» التي لا تمت للشعر بأي صلة، فبأي معيار لغوي يمكن التعاطي مع «هوي بقى ليك حنظل.. تجي تتشنقل»؟!