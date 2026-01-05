Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman discussed the latest developments in Yemen with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council member Abdulrahman Saleh Al-Mahrami.

During the meeting, as Al-Mahrami mentioned on his account on the platform "X," they exchanged views on the latest developments in Yemen, particularly the Southern issue, and discussed ways to coordinate and enhance joint efforts to support stability in Yemen and maintain the security of the region.