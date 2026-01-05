بحث وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان، مع عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني عبدالرحمن صالح المحرمي، مستجدات الأوضاع في اليمن.

وجرى خلال اللقاء، حسبما أشار المحرمي في حسابه على منصة «إكس»، تبادل وجهات النظر حول مستجدات الأوضاع في اليمن، وفي مقدمتها القضية الجنوبية، ومناقشةُ سبل تنسيق وتعزيز الجهود المشتركة بما يسهم في دعم الاستقرار في اليمن، والحفاظ على أمن المنطقة.