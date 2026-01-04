وضعت القواعد الموحدة لتمكين الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة بمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج، معايير عدة لتمكينهم وضمان حقوقهم. وتضمنت 17 قاعدة لهذا الغرض، وأن تتخذ دول المجلس الإجراءات اللازمة لتضمين هذه القواعد في تشريعاتها الوطنية، ولا يخل تطبيق أحكام القواعد بالتزام دول المجلس بالاتفاقات والمعاهدات والمواثيق الدولية.

وشددت القواعد التي وافق عليها مجلس الوزراء، أخيراً، على أن تضمن دول المجلس تمتع الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة بكافة الحقوق والحريات الأساسية على قدم المساواة مع كافة أفراد المجتمع، وتمكينهم من المشاركة بصورة كاملة وفعالة في المجتمع، و«حظر التمييز» بكل أنواعه ضد الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة على أساس إعاقتهم، ويجب احترام كرامتهم واستقلالهم الذاتي، بما في ذلك حرية تقرير خياراتهم بأنفسهم.

ومن القواعد «ضمان تكافؤ الفرص»، إذ توفر دول المجلس كافة التجهيزات والتيسيرات اللازمة لتحقيق تكافؤ الفرص بين الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة وكافة أفراد المجتمع وإمكانية الوصول والترتيبات التيسيرية، وتتخذ دول المجلس التدابير المناسبة التي تكفل إمكانية وصول الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة إلى الخدمات العامة والتقنيات الحديثة.

وأكدت القواعد الرعاية الصحية والتأهيل وإعادة التأهيل، وتوفير الرعاية الصحية التي تقتضيها كل إعاقة. كما شددت على أن تعمل دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية على توفير حق التعليم والعمل للأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة في مختلف المجالات، ووضع برامج وطنية لرفع الوعي المجتمعي في شأن حقوق الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة وتقديم التدريب والتعليم المستمريْن للمختصين والعاملين مع الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة، لتحسين جودة الخدمات التي تكفل تمتع الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة بكافة الحقوق الممنوحة لهم، وأن تعمل دول مجلس التعاون على تضمين تشريعاتها الوطنية تمتع الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة بالأهلية الكاملة لاتخاذ كافة الإجراءات القانونية، وتعيين من يعاونهم على إجراء التصرفات القانونية في حال عدم قدرتهم على ذلك.

منع الاستهزاء والاستغلال

ووفق القواعد، تعمل دول المجلس على تقديم خدمات الدعم الاجتماعي والاقتصادي للأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة وأسرهم، التي تساعدهم على التكيّف مع الإعاقة وتحقق لهم الاندماج المجتمعي، ووضع التدابير المناسبة لحماية الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة من الاعتداء عليهم جسدياً أو معنوياً، وعدم إهمالهم أو حرمانهم من حقوقهم أو الإساءة لهم والاستهزاء بهم أو استغلالهم بأي شكل من الأشكال.

كما كشفت القواعد مراعاة دول المجلس الظروف الخاصة بالإعاقة ومتطلباتها في مراحل إجراءات التحقيق والمحاكمة، وفي حالة توقيف الشخص ذي الإعاقة أو حبسه أو سجنه.

واختتمت القواعد بأن تضع دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية في تشريعاتها العقوبات المناسبة على الأفعال التي من شأنها مخالفة التشريعات المتضمنة لهذه القواعد.