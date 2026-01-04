The unified rules to empower persons with disabilities within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) establish several standards to enable them and ensure their rights. These rules include 17 provisions for this purpose, and the member states are required to take the necessary measures to incorporate these rules into their national legislation, without prejudice to the obligations of the member states under international agreements, treaties, and charters.

The rules, which were recently approved by the Council of Ministers, emphasize that the member states must ensure that persons with disabilities enjoy all fundamental rights and freedoms on an equal basis with all members of society, and enable them to participate fully and effectively in the community, and to "prohibit discrimination" of all kinds against persons with disabilities based on their disabilities. Their dignity and autonomy must be respected, including their freedom to make their own choices.

Among the rules is "ensuring equal opportunities," whereby the member states provide all necessary facilities and accommodations to achieve equal opportunities between persons with disabilities and all members of society, as well as accessibility and supportive arrangements. The member states shall take appropriate measures to ensure that persons with disabilities can access public services and modern technologies.

The rules emphasize healthcare, rehabilitation, and the provision of healthcare required by each disability. They also stress that the GCC member states should provide the right to education and work for persons with disabilities in various fields, and establish national programs to raise community awareness regarding the rights of persons with disabilities, as well as provide ongoing training and education for specialists and workers with persons with disabilities, to improve the quality of services that ensure persons with disabilities enjoy all the rights granted to them. Furthermore, the GCC member states should include in their national legislation the full legal capacity of persons with disabilities to take all legal actions, and appoint someone to assist them in carrying out legal actions if they are unable to do so.

Prohibition of mockery and exploitation

According to the rules, the member states work to provide social and economic support services for persons with disabilities and their families, which help them adapt to their disabilities and achieve social integration. They should also implement appropriate measures to protect persons with disabilities from physical or psychological abuse, neglect, deprivation of their rights, mockery, or exploitation in any form.

The rules also reveal that the member states consider the special circumstances and requirements of disabilities during investigation and trial procedures, particularly in cases of detaining, imprisoning, or confining a person with a disability.

The rules conclude by stating that the GCC member states should establish appropriate penalties in their legislation for actions that violate the laws containing these rules.