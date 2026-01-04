The mechanism for regulating the relationship of purchasing healthcare from the private sector stipulates that the provision of emergency care is not linked to obtaining prior approval, with full responsibility for the final medical decisions related to the healthcare provided to beneficiaries.

The mechanism aims to establish the regulatory and procedural framework for interaction between the center and all health institutions accredited by the center within the Kingdom; to ensure the achievement of quality, efficiency, transparency, and protection of beneficiaries' rights, and to unify the mechanisms for raising claims, processing them, managing relationships, communication procedures, electronic linking, and handling objections and complaints, as well as all matters related to the forms of interaction.

The provisions of this mechanism apply to the center's dealings with private health institutions within the Kingdom when purchasing emergency and ambulance healthcare services according to medical eligibility criteria.

This is in accordance with the policies for referring patients in life-saving situations, critical cases, and emergencies, to and from private hospitals issued by the Medical Referral Center, along with any amendments that may occur or replace it with regulations and guidelines issued by the center.

The center is committed to preparing a cooperation agreement with private health institutions that includes mechanisms for interaction and determining the level of service, which includes key performance indicators and quality standards for healthcare and risk protection, as well as fair distribution and quality of health services in accordance with the provisions of this mechanism, and establishing an electronic portal for receiving claims and invoices and responding to inquiries within specified timeframes.

Accredited private health institutions are committed to the unified agreement to regulate the relationship between the center and private healthcare providers, to exercise the necessary care in providing healthcare to beneficiaries with the highest levels of professionalism and ethics, consistent with best practices and medical methods, without discrimination compared to other patients, and not to request or receive any direct payments, or accept any cash amounts from beneficiaries of the center in exchange for the healthcare provided, and not to link the provision of emergency healthcare to obtaining prior approval, ensuring that issues and factors related to requests for approvals submitted to the claims management company, or verifying the eligibility of the beneficiary, do not affect the provision of necessary emergency or ambulance healthcare.

Institutions bear full responsibility for the final medical decisions related to the healthcare provided to beneficiaries, including the quality and appropriateness of care, unless there is written consent from the beneficiary refusing medical advice, and compliance with all forms, standards, and medical protocols issued by the relevant competent authorities, and they must refrain from granting any financial incentives linked to referring patients to other institutions or health facilities, or departments within the health institution; this includes, for example: commissions related to requesting laboratory tests, or imaging, or medications; and commissions for rejected claims.

Transferring the beneficiary to another location

Institutions must notify the claims management company within three hours of receiving the emergency case and no later than 24 hours, in order to obtain approval for the continuation of providing emergency healthcare or transferring the beneficiary to another health institution. If the healthcare provider exceeds this timeframe, they will bear the cost of the healthcare provided to the beneficiary after the 24 hours until notification, unless the healthcare provider presents justifications for the delay that are accepted by the center.

Private health institutions must respond to inquiries and requests from the center and the claims management company within 60 minutes of receiving them, and no later than 24 hours, and commit to providing a report to the center when requested, according to the mechanism, timeframe, and data specified and requested by the center. They must cooperate with the claims management company if the center or its delegate decides to transfer the beneficiary and facilitate the necessary procedures for that.