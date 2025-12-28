رأس وزير الخارجية رئيس مجلس معهد الأمير سعود الفيصل للدراسات الدبلوماسية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اليوم، الاجتماع الأول لمجلس إدارة المعهد.

وفي بداية الاجتماع، هنأ وزير الخارجية أعضاء المجلس بصدور قرار مجلس الوزراء القاضي بإعادة تشكيل مجلس إدارة المعهد.

واستعرض الاجتماع رؤية المعهد وأهدافه الأساسية، وبرامجه الإستراتيجية، وآليات تطوير عمله، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، ويسهم في بناء القدرات الدبلوماسية الوطنية، وتعزيز الكفاءات البشرية، ودعم حضور المملكة الفاعل والمؤثر على الساحة الدولية.