The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Board of the Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, today held the first meeting of the Institute's Board of Directors.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs congratulated the board members on the issuance of the Cabinet decision to reconstitute the Board of Directors of the Institute.

The meeting reviewed the Institute's vision and its core objectives, strategic programs, and mechanisms for enhancing its work, in line with the targets of Saudi Vision 2030, contributing to the development of national diplomatic capabilities, enhancing human competencies, and supporting the Kingdom's active and influential presence on the international stage.