في مكتبه، تُدار المشاريع كمسارات زمنية ومؤشرات أداء ونقاط تسليم، حيث يواصل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز إدارة ملف التنمية في منطقة حائل، وتتحوّل المتابعة إلى ممارسة تشغيلية يومية، ويُبنى القرار من داخل التفاصيل التنفيذية. هذا النهج يتجسّد بوضوح في مشروع المنطقة المركزية (سنتر مدينة حائل)، أحد أبرز مشاريع جودة الحياة في قلب المدينة، الذي بلغت نسبة الإنجاز فيه 60٪ بحسب إمارة منطقة حائل.

المشروع يُدار بوصفه أصلاً حضرياً واقتصادياً يعيد تعريف وظيفة وسط المدينة، مع تركيز على رفع كثافة الاستخدام اليومي وتحويل المركز إلى نقطة جذب للسكان والزوار. الاجتماعات التنفيذية تركّز على سلاسل الإنجاز المرتبطة بـ«السنتر»، بما يشمل تحديث نسب التقدّم، ضبط الجداول الزمنية، ومطابقة التنفيذ مع المخططات المعتمدة. كل مرحلة تُقاس بأثرها على الحركة اليومية، والنشاط التجاري، والجاذبية السياحية، ضمن ارتباط مباشر بمستهدفات البرامج الوطنية.

إدارة المشروع تسير ضمن إطار حوكمة يوازن بين سرعة الإنجاز والانضباط التشغيلي ومراحل التنفيذ تُراجع بنداً بنداً، وتُدار عناصر السلامة المرورية وصيانة الطرق وتحسين المشهد الحضري كحزم متكاملة تخدم قلب المدينة وتدعم استمرارية الحركة أثناء التنفيذ. الدقة تمثّل أداة إنجاز، وتُدار التفاصيل التشغيلية بعناية تشمل اعتماد مراحل واضحة، وتسريع اختبارات تشغيلية، ومعالجة الملاحظات الميدانية في وقتها، بما يرفع كفاءة الإنفاق ويحسّن توقيت التسليم.

تجارب مراكز المدن في فلورنسا وبرشلونة وكيوتو تُظهر أن نجاح الوسط الحضري يقوم على إدارة الهوية والحركة والاقتصاد اليومي كمنظومة واحدة. في هذا السياق، يتقدّم «سنتر مدينة حائل» كنموذج محلي يوظّف هذا المنطق وفق خصوصية المكان، عبر تفعيل الهوية العمرانية، ومسارات المشاة، والفراغات العامة وربطها بالأحياء المحيطة.

استناداً إلى نماذج تشغيل مماثلة، يُتوقع أن يسهم المشروع بعد اكتماله في رفع عدد الزوار بنطاق 25-40٪ وزيادة زمن بقاء الزائر بنحو 30٪ مع نمو الإنفاق المحلي في نطاق «السنتر» بنسبة 20-35٪ ومع بلوغ 60٪ إنجازاً، تدخل المنطقة المركزية مرحلة التحول إلى محرّك حضري واقتصادي متسق مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.