تدرس ⁧‫وزارة التعليم،‬⁩ تطبيق مشروع التحوّل إلى نموذج الخدمات المركزية في إدارات التعليم، ضمن إعادة هيكلة العمل الإداري، بهدف رفع كفاءة الخدمات وتسريع معالجة التحديات التي تواجه المستفيدين. ويشمل المشروع استحداث مهمة «شركاء الأعمال» لتمثيل القطاعات الفنية في ديوان الوزارة لدى إدارات التعليم، وتعزيز التنسيق المباشر معها. ويهدف التحوّل إلى تعزيز الحوكمة والمحاسبية، وتحسين جودة الخدمات، ورفع الكفاءة التشغيلية، والاستغلال الأمثل للتقنية والتحول الرقمي، وتمر عملية التحوّل بعدة مراحل، أولاً تقييم الجاهزية، وثانياً حصر وتحليل الخدمات، وتصميم النموذج المركزي ثالثاً، ثم تعديل الأنظمة والأدلة التنظيمية، وخامساً التطبيق المرحلي، وأخيراً التقييم والتحسين المستمر.

وكشف دليل التحوّل إلى (نموذج الخدمات المركزي) أن المشروع ينقسم إلى أربعة مسارات رئيسية: المسار الفني، ومسار الاتصال والتغيير، ومسار المراقبة والمتابعة، والمسار التنفيذي، مع تشكيل فرق متخصصة لكل مسار لضمان التكامل وتحقيق المستهدفات.

ويتوقع انطلاق تطبيق التحوّل المرحلي في بداية 2026م، والوصول للوضع المستهدف في عام 2027م، مع التوسع والتحسين المستمر.

وكانت «عكاظ» نشرت في 30 نوفمبر الماضي «توجه الوزارة لتقليص بعض صلاحيات مديري التعليم»، عبر ربط إدارات مثل الموارد البشرية، والشؤون القانونية، والمراجعة الداخلية بالوزارة مباشرة، وحصر صلاحيات المديرين في الجوانب التعليمية، ضمن خارطة تحوّل تُنفذ على أربع مراحل تشمل جميع إدارات التعليم بالمناطق والمحافظات. ويستهدف التحول إنشاء ما بين 300 و330 فريق دعم تربوي لمباشرة الإشراف من داخل المدارس وخارجها، بما يعزز جودة الأداء الإشرافي ويدعم العملية التعليمية.