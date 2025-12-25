تدرس وزارة التعليم، تطبيق مشروع التحوّل إلى نموذج الخدمات المركزية في إدارات التعليم، ضمن إعادة هيكلة العمل الإداري، بهدف رفع كفاءة الخدمات وتسريع معالجة التحديات التي تواجه المستفيدين. ويشمل المشروع استحداث مهمة «شركاء الأعمال» لتمثيل القطاعات الفنية في ديوان الوزارة لدى إدارات التعليم، وتعزيز التنسيق المباشر معها. ويهدف التحوّل إلى تعزيز الحوكمة والمحاسبية، وتحسين جودة الخدمات، ورفع الكفاءة التشغيلية، والاستغلال الأمثل للتقنية والتحول الرقمي، وتمر عملية التحوّل بعدة مراحل، أولاً تقييم الجاهزية، وثانياً حصر وتحليل الخدمات، وتصميم النموذج المركزي ثالثاً، ثم تعديل الأنظمة والأدلة التنظيمية، وخامساً التطبيق المرحلي، وأخيراً التقييم والتحسين المستمر.
وكشف دليل التحوّل إلى (نموذج الخدمات المركزي) أن المشروع ينقسم إلى أربعة مسارات رئيسية: المسار الفني، ومسار الاتصال والتغيير، ومسار المراقبة والمتابعة، والمسار التنفيذي، مع تشكيل فرق متخصصة لكل مسار لضمان التكامل وتحقيق المستهدفات.
ويتوقع انطلاق تطبيق التحوّل المرحلي في بداية 2026م، والوصول للوضع المستهدف في عام 2027م، مع التوسع والتحسين المستمر.
وكانت «عكاظ» نشرت في 30 نوفمبر الماضي «توجه الوزارة لتقليص بعض صلاحيات مديري التعليم»، عبر ربط إدارات مثل الموارد البشرية، والشؤون القانونية، والمراجعة الداخلية بالوزارة مباشرة، وحصر صلاحيات المديرين في الجوانب التعليمية، ضمن خارطة تحوّل تُنفذ على أربع مراحل تشمل جميع إدارات التعليم بالمناطق والمحافظات. ويستهدف التحول إنشاء ما بين 300 و330 فريق دعم تربوي لمباشرة الإشراف من داخل المدارس وخارجها، بما يعزز جودة الأداء الإشرافي ويدعم العملية التعليمية.
The Ministry of Education is studying the implementation of a project to transition to a central services model in educational administrations, as part of the restructuring of administrative work, aimed at enhancing service efficiency and accelerating the resolution of challenges faced by beneficiaries. The project includes the establishment of the role of "business partners" to represent the technical sectors in the ministry's office with educational administrations, and to enhance direct coordination with them. The transition aims to strengthen governance and accountability, improve service quality, increase operational efficiency, and optimize the use of technology and digital transformation. The transition process goes through several phases: first, readiness assessment; second, inventory and analysis of services; third, design of the central model; fourth, modification of regulations and organizational manuals; fifth, phased implementation; and finally, evaluation and continuous improvement.
The guide to the transition to the (central services model) revealed that the project is divided into four main tracks: the technical track, the communication and change track, the monitoring and follow-up track, and the executive track, with specialized teams formed for each track to ensure integration and achieve the targets.
The phased implementation of the transition is expected to launch in early 2026, reaching the targeted situation by 2027, with ongoing expansion and improvement.
Previously, "Okaz" published on November 30 that the ministry is moving to reduce some powers of education directors, by linking departments such as human resources, legal affairs, and internal auditing directly to the ministry, and limiting the directors' powers to educational aspects, as part of a transformation roadmap to be implemented in four phases covering all educational administrations in regions and governorates. The transformation aims to establish between 300 and 330 educational support teams to directly oversee from within and outside schools, enhancing the quality of supervisory performance and supporting the educational process.