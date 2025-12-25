The ⁧‫Ministry of Education‬⁩ is studying the implementation of a project to transition to a central services model in educational administrations, as part of the restructuring of administrative work, aimed at enhancing service efficiency and accelerating the resolution of challenges faced by beneficiaries. The project includes the establishment of the role of "business partners" to represent the technical sectors in the ministry's office with educational administrations, and to enhance direct coordination with them. The transition aims to strengthen governance and accountability, improve service quality, increase operational efficiency, and optimize the use of technology and digital transformation. The transition process goes through several phases: first, readiness assessment; second, inventory and analysis of services; third, design of the central model; fourth, modification of regulations and organizational manuals; fifth, phased implementation; and finally, evaluation and continuous improvement.

The guide to the transition to the (central services model) revealed that the project is divided into four main tracks: the technical track, the communication and change track, the monitoring and follow-up track, and the executive track, with specialized teams formed for each track to ensure integration and achieve the targets.

The phased implementation of the transition is expected to launch in early 2026, reaching the targeted situation by 2027, with ongoing expansion and improvement.

Previously, "Okaz" published on November 30 that the ministry is moving to reduce some powers of education directors, by linking departments such as human resources, legal affairs, and internal auditing directly to the ministry, and limiting the directors' powers to educational aspects, as part of a transformation roadmap to be implemented in four phases covering all educational administrations in regions and governorates. The transformation aims to establish between 300 and 330 educational support teams to directly oversee from within and outside schools, enhancing the quality of supervisory performance and supporting the educational process.