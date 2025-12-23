The cinemas in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have started screening part 3 of the globally renowned film "Avatar" in a fully dubbed Arabic cinematic version starting Thursday, December 18, 2025. The iconic "Avatar" film series in the world of science fiction returns to the big screens with an epic story titled (Avatar: The Fire and Ash).

The audience in the Kingdom is experiencing this moment alongside fans around the world, as millions of "Avatar" series enthusiasts have witnessed the new version of the film in all global cinemas. Meanwhile, the new version is being screened within Saudi Arabia fully dubbed in Arabic, alongside the original English version for those who prefer to watch it in its original language.

"Avatar" is considered one of the most thrilling, exciting, and famous films globally, offering an exceptional visual experience that blends the highest standards of cinematic production and creative direction. The film features advanced techniques in visual and sound effects, which are showcased in their most magnificent forms and are best experienced on giant cinema screens, providing viewers with an immersive sensory experience filled with excitement and wonder.

"Avatar" is one of the most successful film franchises in the history of global cinema, with total revenues exceeding 5 billion dollars worldwide. The previous installment alone surpassed 2.3 billion dollars at the global box office, while the first part garnered nearly 2.9 billion dollars, making "Avatar: The Fire and Ash" an epic concluding journey, representing an extraordinary cinematic event anticipated by millions.

The release of the film in its Arabic-dubbed version marks a significant milestone in the journey of Saudi cinema, as it opens the world of "Avatar" to families, younger audiences, fans of dubbed films, Arabic content, and global Disney films, offering an unparalleled immersive experience of Pandora without any language barriers. This installment explores profound human themes, notably the importance of family, loyalty, cooperation, and the struggle for survival, while presenting the Fire Tribe in the most emotionally and visually profound chapters of the series.

It is worth noting that the "Avatar" series is considered one of the masterpieces of science fiction in American cinema, written, directed, and produced by the renowned filmmaker James Cameron. The first part was released in December 2009, followed by "Avatar: The Way of Water" in December 2022. The series is among the most expensive in cinema history, with production costs exceeding 230 million dollars.

Audiences can book tickets to watch it in all cinemas in Saudi Arabia and around the world.