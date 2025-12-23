بدأت صالات السينما في المملكة العربية السعودية بعرض الجزء 3 من الفيلم العالمي الشهير «أفاتار» بنسخة سينمائية مدبلجة بالكامل إلى اللغة العربية ابتداءً من الخميس 18 ديسمبر 2025. وتعود سلسلة أفلام «أفاتار» الأيقونة في عالم الخيال العلمي إلى شاشات السينما من جديد بقصة ملحمية تحمل عنوان (أفاتار.. النار والرماد).

ويعيش جمهور المملكة هذه اللحظة جنباً إلى جنب مع الجماهير حول العالم، إذ شهد الملايين من عشاق سلسلة «أفاتار» عرض النسخة الجديدة من الفيلم في جميع صالات السينما العالمية. في حين بدأ عرض النسخة الجديدة داخل السعودية مدبلجة بالكامل إلى اللغة العربية، إلى جانب النسخة الأصلية باللغة الإنجليزية لمحبي المشاهدة بلغتها الأصلية.

ويُعد «أفاتار» أحد أبرز الأفلام العالمية تشويقاً وإثارة وشهرةً على مستوى العالم، لما يقدمه من تجربة بصرية استثنائية تمزج بين أعلى معايير الإنتاج السينمائي والإخراج الإبداعي. ويتميز الفيلم بتقنيات متقدمة في المؤثرات البصرية والصوتية، التي تتجسد بأبهى صورها وتكتمل أركانها بمشاهدتها على شاشات السينما العملاقة، لتمنح المشاهد تجربة حسية غامرة، مليئة بالحماس والانبهار.

ويعد «أفاتار» من أنجح سلاسل الأفلام في تاريخ السينما العالمية، وتجاوزت إيرادات السلسلة الإجمالية أكثر من 5 مليارات دولار حول العالم، وتجاوز الجزء السابق وحده 2.3 مليار دولار في شباك التذاكر العالمي، بينما حصد الجزء الأول قرابة 2.9 مليار دولار، ليأتي «أفاتار.. النار والرماد» كرحلة ختامية ملحمية، تجسد حدثاً سينمائياً استثنائياً يترقبه الملايين.

ويمثل إطلاق الفيلم بنسخته المدبلجة إلى اللغة العربية محطة فارقة في مسيرة السينما السعودية، إذ يفتح عالم «أفاتار» أبوابه أمام العائلات، والجمهور الأصغر سناً، ومحبي الأفلام المدبلجة والمحتوى العربي وأفلام ديزني العالمية، مقدماً تجربة غامرة لا تُضاهى لعالم باندورا دون أي حواجز لغوية. ويستعرض الفيلم في هذا الجزء موضوعات إنسانية عميقة، أبرزها أهمية الأسرة، والولاء، والتعاون، والصراع من أجل البقاء، مع تقديم قبيلة النار في أكثر فصول السلسلة عمقاً من الناحية العاطفية والبصرية.

الجدير بالذكر أن سلسلة «أفاتار» تُعد من روائع الخيال العلمي في السينما الأمريكية، من تأليف وإخراج وإنتاج المخرج العالمي جيمس كاميرون. وقد عُرض الجزء الأول في ديسمبر 2009، تلاه «أفاتار.. طريق الماء» في ديسمبر 2022. وتُعد السلسلة من الأعلى تكلفة في تاريخ السينما، إذ بلغت تكلفة إنتاجها أكثر من 230 مليون دولار.

وبإمكان الجمهور حجز التذاكر لمشاهدته في جميع صالات السينما في السعودية وحول العالم.