حرب لا هوادة فيها ضد شبكات تهريب المخدرات، واحترافية مميزة تقدمها الأجهزة الأمنية السعودية في ضربات استباقية نوعية ناجحة على المستويين الإقليمي والمحلي، أسفرت عن إحباط محاولات تهريب كميات كبيرة من المواد المخدرة، وتفكيك تحركات إجرامية تستهدف أمن المجتمع وسلامة شبابه.
وتواصل وزارة الداخلية جهودها في الحرب على المخدرات عبر ضربات استباقية عابرة للحدود في سياق حربها الشرسة والمستمرة ضد عصابات تهريب المخدرات.
إستراتيجية أمنية متطورة
تعمل وزارة الداخلية في إستراتيجية أمنية متطورة تعتمد على الضربات الاستباقية العابرة للحدود، و التي تدمر عمليات تهريب المخدرات في بؤرها قبل وصولها إلى أرض الوطن، في ضرب لأوكار التهريب في مهدها، مما يعكس تطوراً نوعياً في القدرات الاستخباراتية والأمنية والإستراتيجية للأجهزة الأمنية بالمملكة.
لم تفتأ المملكة في بذل الجهود الحثيثة لمكافحة آفة المخدرات بكافة أنواعها، والحد من أضرارها وخطورتها على الفرد والمجتمع، ولتعزيز هذا الهدف، تتبع المملكة إستراتيجية الضربات الاستباقية لعصابات التهريب، وتعمل على رصد تحركاتهم، وكشف خططهم وألاعيبهم في التهريب، ومن ثم توجه لهم ضربات استباقية.
إفساد المخططات الإجرامية
لا يكاد يمر يوم واحد إلا وتعلن الجهات الرسمية القبض على مهربي مخدرات في المناطق كافة، وتوقع بحقهم العقوبات المقررة، في نجاح متميز لإفساد كل المخططات الإجرامية لإغراق الوطن بالمخدرات، و كبح جماح المهربين والمروجين وتوجيه ضربات موجعة لشبكات تهريب المخدرات التي تستهدف أمن المملكة وشبابها بالمخدرات، وسعيها لإدخال المخدرات إلى المملكة، مما يؤكد في دليل قاطع على استهداف الشباب السعوديين وأمن البلاد، وهنا تراهن المملكة على وعي المجتمع في مواجهة هذه الآفة، والإبلاغ عن أي عمليات تهريب أو ترويج تستهدف المجتمع ومقدراته.
مشهد استثنائي للحرب على المخدرات
وسجل رجال مكافحة المخدرات مشهداً استثنائياً في حربهم ضد المخدرات، في تأكيد لهذا العمل الأمني المميز، حيث صرّح المتحدث الأمني لوزارة الداخلية، العميد طلال بن عبدالمحسن بن شلهوب، بأن المتابعة الأمنية المستمرة لنشاط الشبكات الإجرامية، وبناءً على معلومات قدمتها وزارة الداخلية بالمملكة العربية السعودية، ممثلة بالمديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات، إلى الجهة النظيرة في سلطنة عُمان، أسفرت عن تمكّن السلطات العُمانية من إحباط محاولتَي تهريب أكثر من 200 كيلوغرام من المواد المخدرة.
ونوّه العميد الشلهوب بالتعاون الإيجابي والمستمر بين الجانبين السعودي والعُماني في مجال مكافحة المخدرات، مؤكداً أن هذا التنسيق يعكس عمق الشراكة الأمنية بين البلدين، ويُسهم بفاعلية في التصدي للجريمة المنظمة العابرة للحدود.
وفي عملية أمنية أخرى متصلة ومتزامنة، أوضح المتحدث الأمني أن المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات بالمملكة، وبالتعاون مع هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك، تمكنت من القبض على 6 مقيمين من الجنسية الباكستانية أثناء تلقيهم (71) كيلوغراماً من مادة الميثامفيتامين المخدر (الشبو) في منطقة الرياض.
وأكد العميد طلال بن عبدالمحسن بن شلهوب أن المملكة العربية السعودية ماضية في ملاحقة كل من يستهدف أمنها واستقرارها من خلال ترويج أو تهريب المخدرات، مشدداً على أن الجهات الأمنية ستواصل إحباط هذه المحاولات والقبض على المتورطين فيها دون تهاون.
A relentless war against drug trafficking networks, with distinctive professionalism demonstrated by Saudi security agencies through successful preemptive strikes at both regional and local levels, has resulted in thwarting attempts to smuggle large quantities of narcotic substances and dismantling criminal movements targeting community security and the safety of its youth.
The Ministry of Interior continues its efforts in the war on drugs through cross-border preemptive strikes as part of its fierce and ongoing battle against drug trafficking gangs.
Advanced Security Strategy
The Ministry of Interior operates under an advanced security strategy that relies on cross-border preemptive strikes, which destroy drug trafficking operations at their source before they reach the homeland, striking at the smuggling dens in their cradle. This reflects a qualitative development in the intelligence, security, and strategic capabilities of the security agencies in the Kingdom.
The Kingdom has not ceased its diligent efforts to combat the scourge of drugs in all its forms, reducing its harms and dangers to individuals and society. To enhance this goal, the Kingdom follows a strategy of preemptive strikes against smuggling gangs, monitoring their movements, uncovering their plans and tricks in smuggling, and then delivering preemptive strikes against them.
Disrupting Criminal Schemes
Not a single day goes by without official authorities announcing the arrest of drug traffickers in all regions, imposing the prescribed penalties against them, marking a distinguished success in thwarting all criminal schemes aimed at flooding the homeland with drugs, curbing the ambitions of traffickers and dealers, and delivering painful blows to drug trafficking networks targeting the security of the Kingdom and its youth with drugs, and their attempts to introduce drugs into the Kingdom. This provides conclusive evidence of the targeting of Saudi youth and the security of the country, where the Kingdom relies on community awareness in confronting this scourge and reporting any smuggling or promotion operations that target the community and its resources.
An Exceptional Scene in the War on Drugs
The drug enforcement officers recorded an exceptional scene in their war against drugs, confirming this distinguished security work. The security spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier General Talal bin Abdul Mohsen bin Shalhoub, stated that the continuous security monitoring of criminal network activities, based on information provided by the Ministry of Interior in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the General Directorate for Drug Control, led to the Omani authorities successfully thwarting two attempts to smuggle over 200 kilograms of narcotic substances.
Brigadier General Shalhoub noted the positive and ongoing cooperation between the Saudi and Omani sides in the field of drug control, emphasizing that this coordination reflects the depth of the security partnership between the two countries and effectively contributes to combating transnational organized crime.
In another connected and simultaneous security operation, the security spokesperson clarified that the General Directorate for Drug Control in the Kingdom, in cooperation with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, managed to arrest six residents of Pakistani nationality while they were receiving 71 kilograms of methamphetamine (shabu) in the Riyadh area.
Brigadier General Talal bin Abdul Mohsen bin Shalhoub confirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is moving forward in pursuing anyone who targets its security and stability through the promotion or trafficking of drugs, stressing that security agencies will continue to thwart these attempts and arrest those involved without leniency.