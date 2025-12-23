حرب لا هوادة فيها ضد شبكات تهريب المخدرات، واحترافية مميزة تقدمها الأجهزة الأمنية السعودية في ضربات استباقية نوعية ناجحة على المستويين الإقليمي والمحلي، أسفرت عن إحباط محاولات تهريب كميات كبيرة من المواد المخدرة، وتفكيك تحركات إجرامية تستهدف أمن المجتمع وسلامة شبابه.


وتواصل وزارة الداخلية جهودها في الحرب على المخدرات عبر ضربات استباقية عابرة للحدود في سياق حربها الشرسة والمستمرة ضد عصابات تهريب المخدرات.


إستراتيجية أمنية متطورة


تعمل وزارة الداخلية في إستراتيجية أمنية متطورة تعتمد على الضربات الاستباقية العابرة للحدود، و التي تدمر عمليات تهريب المخدرات في بؤرها قبل وصولها إلى أرض الوطن، في ضرب لأوكار التهريب في مهدها، مما يعكس تطوراً نوعياً في القدرات الاستخباراتية والأمنية والإستراتيجية للأجهزة الأمنية بالمملكة.


لم تفتأ المملكة في بذل الجهود الحثيثة لمكافحة آفة المخدرات بكافة أنواعها، والحد من أضرارها وخطورتها على الفرد والمجتمع، ولتعزيز هذا الهدف، تتبع المملكة إستراتيجية الضربات الاستباقية لعصابات التهريب، وتعمل على رصد تحركاتهم، وكشف خططهم وألاعيبهم في التهريب، ومن ثم توجه لهم ضربات استباقية.


إفساد المخططات الإجرامية


لا يكاد يمر يوم واحد إلا وتعلن الجهات الرسمية القبض على مهربي مخدرات في المناطق كافة، وتوقع بحقهم العقوبات المقررة، في نجاح متميز لإفساد كل المخططات الإجرامية لإغراق الوطن بالمخدرات، و كبح جماح المهربين والمروجين وتوجيه ضربات موجعة لشبكات تهريب المخدرات التي تستهدف أمن المملكة وشبابها بالمخدرات، وسعيها لإدخال المخدرات إلى المملكة، مما يؤكد في دليل قاطع على استهداف الشباب السعوديين وأمن البلاد، وهنا تراهن المملكة على وعي المجتمع في مواجهة هذه الآفة، والإبلاغ عن أي عمليات تهريب أو ترويج تستهدف المجتمع ومقدراته.


مشهد استثنائي للحرب على المخدرات


وسجل رجال مكافحة المخدرات مشهداً استثنائياً في حربهم ضد المخدرات، في تأكيد لهذا العمل الأمني المميز، حيث صرّح المتحدث الأمني لوزارة الداخلية، العميد طلال بن عبدالمحسن بن شلهوب، بأن المتابعة الأمنية المستمرة لنشاط الشبكات الإجرامية، وبناءً على معلومات قدمتها وزارة الداخلية بالمملكة العربية السعودية، ممثلة بالمديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات، إلى الجهة النظيرة في سلطنة عُمان، أسفرت عن تمكّن السلطات العُمانية من إحباط محاولتَي تهريب أكثر من 200 كيلوغرام من المواد المخدرة.


ونوّه العميد الشلهوب بالتعاون الإيجابي والمستمر بين الجانبين السعودي والعُماني في مجال مكافحة المخدرات، مؤكداً أن هذا التنسيق يعكس عمق الشراكة الأمنية بين البلدين، ويُسهم بفاعلية في التصدي للجريمة المنظمة العابرة للحدود.


وفي عملية أمنية أخرى متصلة ومتزامنة، أوضح المتحدث الأمني أن المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات بالمملكة، وبالتعاون مع هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك، تمكنت من القبض على 6 مقيمين من الجنسية الباكستانية أثناء تلقيهم (71) كيلوغراماً من مادة الميثامفيتامين المخدر (الشبو) في منطقة الرياض.


وأكد العميد طلال بن عبدالمحسن بن شلهوب أن المملكة العربية السعودية ماضية في ملاحقة كل من يستهدف أمنها واستقرارها من خلال ترويج أو تهريب المخدرات، مشدداً على أن الجهات الأمنية ستواصل إحباط هذه المحاولات والقبض على المتورطين فيها دون تهاون.