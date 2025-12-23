A relentless war against drug trafficking networks, with distinctive professionalism demonstrated by Saudi security agencies through successful preemptive strikes at both regional and local levels, has resulted in thwarting attempts to smuggle large quantities of narcotic substances and dismantling criminal movements targeting community security and the safety of its youth.



The Ministry of Interior continues its efforts in the war on drugs through cross-border preemptive strikes as part of its fierce and ongoing battle against drug trafficking gangs.



Advanced Security Strategy



The Ministry of Interior operates under an advanced security strategy that relies on cross-border preemptive strikes, which destroy drug trafficking operations at their source before they reach the homeland, striking at the smuggling dens in their cradle. This reflects a qualitative development in the intelligence, security, and strategic capabilities of the security agencies in the Kingdom.



The Kingdom has not ceased its diligent efforts to combat the scourge of drugs in all its forms, reducing its harms and dangers to individuals and society. To enhance this goal, the Kingdom follows a strategy of preemptive strikes against smuggling gangs, monitoring their movements, uncovering their plans and tricks in smuggling, and then delivering preemptive strikes against them.



Disrupting Criminal Schemes



Not a single day goes by without official authorities announcing the arrest of drug traffickers in all regions, imposing the prescribed penalties against them, marking a distinguished success in thwarting all criminal schemes aimed at flooding the homeland with drugs, curbing the ambitions of traffickers and dealers, and delivering painful blows to drug trafficking networks targeting the security of the Kingdom and its youth with drugs, and their attempts to introduce drugs into the Kingdom. This provides conclusive evidence of the targeting of Saudi youth and the security of the country, where the Kingdom relies on community awareness in confronting this scourge and reporting any smuggling or promotion operations that target the community and its resources.



An Exceptional Scene in the War on Drugs



The drug enforcement officers recorded an exceptional scene in their war against drugs, confirming this distinguished security work. The security spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier General Talal bin Abdul Mohsen bin Shalhoub, stated that the continuous security monitoring of criminal network activities, based on information provided by the Ministry of Interior in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the General Directorate for Drug Control, led to the Omani authorities successfully thwarting two attempts to smuggle over 200 kilograms of narcotic substances.



Brigadier General Shalhoub noted the positive and ongoing cooperation between the Saudi and Omani sides in the field of drug control, emphasizing that this coordination reflects the depth of the security partnership between the two countries and effectively contributes to combating transnational organized crime.



In another connected and simultaneous security operation, the security spokesperson clarified that the General Directorate for Drug Control in the Kingdom, in cooperation with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, managed to arrest six residents of Pakistani nationality while they were receiving 71 kilograms of methamphetamine (shabu) in the Riyadh area.



Brigadier General Talal bin Abdul Mohsen bin Shalhoub confirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is moving forward in pursuing anyone who targets its security and stability through the promotion or trafficking of drugs, stressing that security agencies will continue to thwart these attempts and arrest those involved without leniency.