The National Center for Plant and Animal Pest Prevention and Control has revealed a draft program for the vaccination of livestock in the Kingdom.

The procedures for imported animals or birds include requiring the importer to vaccinate the imported animals immediately upon their arrival in the Kingdom, if they have not been vaccinated in the country of origin, in accordance with the approved requirements.

According to the draft, importers are required to vaccinate against the diseases listed in the health certificate from the country of origin according to the approved requirements, and this procedure is considered mandatory, as all imported horses participating in local events and festivals must be vaccinated against equine influenza.

The draft confirmed the prohibition of transporting and stressing vaccinated animals for 14 days after vaccination to measure the effectiveness of the vaccination, conducting annual serological surveys to assess the level of immunity, raising awareness among breeders about the importance of vaccination and follow-up, and reporting any side effects of vaccination to the toll-free number. Additionally, dairy projects and livestock and sheep breeding and fattening operations are required to vaccinate their animals with the specified vaccines, and compliance with this is a mandatory condition to ensure the continuity of the activity.

Vaccination of Poultry

As for the specific procedures for vaccinating poultry, they include properly storing vaccines, preventing exposure to unsuitable temperatures or direct sunlight, adhering to the dosage or vaccination schedule, avoiding the use of unsuitable water during vaccination, and steering clear of water containing chlorine or heavy metals, which can affect the vaccine's effectiveness. It is also important to ensure the vaccine's validity and not to use expired or improperly stored vaccines, to avoid vaccination under unsuitable environmental conditions such as during heat stress or the presence of other diseases, to refrain from using contaminated or unsterilized tools, and to check the birds' response to vaccination through laboratory tests or field follow-up.

Targeted Vaccines

The draft indicated the identification of targeted vaccines for implementation in the Kingdom according to epidemiological priorities, the approval of a list of mandatory vaccines for livestock vaccination within the Kingdom, localizing the production and manufacturing of veterinary vaccines to achieve national self-sufficiency, ensuring the storage, transportation, and preservation of veterinary vaccines within an effective supply chain system, implementing monitoring, follow-up, and auditing of vaccination processes and the effectiveness of the vaccines used, and establishing comprehensive databases covering all stages of the supply chain, while ensuring the quality performance of suppliers, manufacturers, warehouses, distributors, and beneficiaries according to the approved standards.

Prevention of Infectious and Epidemic Diseases

The program aims to prevent infectious and epidemic diseases and limit their spread, as vaccination plays a fundamental role in protecting livestock and enhancing its health and productivity.

The program contributes to protecting public health from zoonotic diseases and reducing the economic losses resulting from the outbreak of these diseases. It focuses on vaccinating against the most significant diseases affecting animals according to the epidemiological situation in different regions of the Kingdom, while striving to increase the vaccination coverage rate. This helps achieve food security, ensure the sustainability of livestock, improve the national economy, as well as reduce reliance on antibiotics and emergency measures, and limit the phenomenon of microbial resistance.