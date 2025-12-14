قدّمت وزارة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية مقترح مشروع لائحة إنشاء الطرق من قبل الأشخاص، الذي يهدف إلى تنظيم إنشاء وتحسين الطرق من قبل الأشخاص أو الشركات على نفقتهم الخاصة، بما يكفل مطابقتها للمواصفات والشروط الفنية المعتمدة، وضمان سلامة مستخدميها، وعدم التعدي أو الإضرار بالغير، وتحديد المسؤوليات والإجراءات النظامية اللازمة ليتم ضمها لبرامج صيانة الطرق بعد استلامها وفق الأصول.


ووفق المشروع يسمح للأشخاص بفتح الطرق على حسابهم وفق الشروط الواردة في هذه اللائحة.  


وأكد المقترح أنه في حالة رغبة أي شخص في فتح طريق ترابي أو تنفيذ طريق مسفلت أو توسعته على حسابه -سواء كان الطريق يخدم مصلحة خاصة أو عامة- فإنه يجب الحصول على موافقة من المسؤول الأول في الجهة المختصة أو من يفوضه.


كما يجب أن يقدِّم صاحب الطلب مخططاً موضحاً فيه مسار الطريق المطلوب فتحه أو تنفيذه، وطوله من بدايته حتى نهايته، ونوعه (ترابي أم مسفلت) مع توضيح أقرب خط عام له، فإذا كان الطريق المطلوب فتحه أو تنفيذه يقع داخل النطاق العمراني فيقدم الطلب إلى وزارة البلديات والإسكان لدراسة مدى ملائمته للشوارع وشبكات الطرق المعتمدة في المخططات الهيكلية للمدن والقرى.


دراسة الطلب ميدانياً


ونص المشروع على أنه إذا كان الطريق يخدم مناطق زراعية فيقدم الطلب إلى وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة، أما ما عدا ذلك من الطرق التي تقع خارج النطاق العمراني فيقدم الطلب إلى الهيئة العامة للطرق، ويدرس الطلب ميدانياً من الجهة المختصة ذات الشأن وفق سياسة واستراتيجية كل جهة، ثم يحال إلى إمارة المنطقة لأخذ إقرار رسمي من صاحب الطلب بأن الطريق المطلوب إنشاؤه لا يضر بالغير، وأنه لا يمر بأرض عليها نزاعات أو مملوكة للغير وخلو مساره من العوائق وعلى إمارة المنطقة مسؤولية التأكد من صحة المعلومات الواردة في الإقرار، وذلك وفق النموذج المعد لذلك. وإذا ثبت خلاف ذلك فإن صاحب الطلب يتحمل المسؤولية كاملة أمام الآخرين ودون مطالبة الدولة بأي تعويض.


وتضمن المقترح وجوب إقرار من صاحب الطلب على نموذج تعده الجهة المختصة التي يقدم إليها الطلب بعدم مطالبه الدولة مستقبلاً بأي مصاريف أو نفقات أو تعويضات تترتب على فتح الطريق أو عدم إكماله وتأمين تكاليف التنفيذ والاشراف حتى استكمال كامل الطريق.


تأهيل المقاول المنفذ


ويحق للجهة المختصة إجراء تأهيل للمقاول المنفذ للطريق وفي حال عدم اجتيازه للتأهيل يتم إشعار صاحب الطلب باستبدال المقاول المنفذ، ويلتزم صاحب الطلب بأخذ الموافقات الكتابية من (وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية والمركز الوطني للرقابة على الالتزام البيئي لوزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة وأي جهة أخرى يتطلب العمل الحصول على موافقه منها).


وتصدر الجهة المختصة الموافقة النهائية على المشروع للبدء في التنفيذ ومتابعة سير العمل حتى يستكمل الطريق واستلامه من المقاول، على أن يتم الإشراف عليه من قبل مكتب استشاري مؤهل لدى الجهة المختصة.


وشدد المقترح على أنه بعد إنجاز الطريق- المتوافق مع سياسة واستراتيجية الجهة المختصة - وفقاً للمواصفات والشروط التي صدر بموجبها الموافقة النهائية، - سواء كان الطريق مسفلتاً أم ترابياً- تقوم الجهة المختصة بتسلمه وضمه إلى برامج صيانة الطرق لديها ويصبح من مسؤوليتها، ويعامل كغيره من الطرق التي تدخل في نطاق اختصاصها.


إلزام بالصيانة والتشغيل


ونصت اللائحة على أنه في حالة عجز صاحب الطلب عن إكمال تنفيذ الطريق، فإن الجهة المختصة غير ملزمة بإكماله إلا وفق سياستها واستراتيجيتها ووجود الاعتمادات المالية لذلك، وبعد تسلَم الطريق مسفلتاً ومكتملاً، حسب المواصفات والتصاميم المعتمدة، يمنح الممول شهادة تقدير، ويجوز أن يسمى الطريق باسمه.


وأوضحت اللائحة إذا كان الطريق يخدم مصلحة خاصة ولا يتوافق مع سياسة واستراتيجية الجهة المختصة فإن صاحب الطلب ملزم بصيانة وتشغيل الطريق على حسابه، وفي حالة عدم التزامه بذلك؛ تشكل لجنة من الجهة المختصة لبحث مدى إمكانية الاستفادة من الطريق وضمه لبرامج صيانة الطرق لدى الجهة؛ وفي حال قررت اللجنة عدم الاستفادة من هذا الطريق ولا يخدم سياسة واستراتيجية الجهة؛ وكان بقاؤه يشكل خطراً على سلامة مستخدميه بسبب عدم صيانته فيتم مخاطبة إمارة المنطقة باتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية حيال إغلاق الطريق أو إزالته على حساب صاحب الطلب.