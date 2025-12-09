استقبل محافظ الهيئة الوطنية للأمن السيبراني المهندس ماجد بن محمد المزيد، في مقر الهيئة بمدينة الرياض اليوم، وكيلة الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة والممثلة السامية لشؤون نزع السلاح إيزومي ناكاميتسو.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال، بحث سبُل تعزيز التعاون المشترك بين المملكة والأمم المتحدة في الموضوعات ذات الصلة بمجال الأمن السيبراني، ودعم الجهود الدولية الرامية إلى تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في الفضاء السيبراني.