استقبل محافظ الهيئة الوطنية للأمن السيبراني المهندس ماجد بن محمد المزيد، في مقر الهيئة بمدينة الرياض اليوم، وكيلة الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة والممثلة السامية لشؤون نزع السلاح إيزومي ناكاميتسو.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال، بحث سبُل تعزيز التعاون المشترك بين المملكة والأمم المتحدة في الموضوعات ذات الصلة بمجال الأمن السيبراني، ودعم الجهود الدولية الرامية إلى تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في الفضاء السيبراني.
The Governor of the National Cybersecurity Authority, Engineer Majid bin Mohammed Al-Mazid, received today at the Authority's headquarters in Riyadh, the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu.
During the meeting, ways to enhance joint cooperation between the Kingdom and the United Nations on issues related to cybersecurity were discussed, along with supporting international efforts aimed at strengthening security and stability in cyberspace.