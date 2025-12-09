The Governor of the National Cybersecurity Authority, Engineer Majid bin Mohammed Al-Mazid, received today at the Authority's headquarters in Riyadh, the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu.

During the meeting, ways to enhance joint cooperation between the Kingdom and the United Nations on issues related to cybersecurity were discussed, along with supporting international efforts aimed at strengthening security and stability in cyberspace.