The Ministry of Municipalities has revealed the precise and mandatory conditions for disbursing financial rewards to whistleblowers reporting municipal violations, as part of the "Certified Observer" initiative aimed at enhancing community oversight and improving the urban landscape in Saudi cities.

It emphasized the necessity for the information provided by the whistleblower to directly and effectively contribute to uncovering and proving the violation, to ensure the seriousness of the reports. The regulations prohibited granting the reward if the whistleblower is an employee of the ministry or the municipalities, or from those working in the oversight and inspection agencies contracted with them, or even from their first-degree relatives. Those wishing to join the initiative are required to pass the accredited training program for whistleblowers reporting violations, and the regulations stressed the integrity of the whistleblower's record, ensuring it is free from any previous malicious or fabricated reports, with a strict emphasis on not fabricating violations for the purpose of financial gain from the reward.



The rules stipulated the necessity of submitting a request for the reward within a specified time frame that begins after the official approval of the violation and the expiration of the legal objection period.



It clarified that the reported violation should not have been previously reported by other entities, and municipalities emphasized the disbursement of financial rewards to whistleblowers according to the severity of the violation, the difficulty of discovering it, and the effort exerted, with the reward potentially reaching up to 25% of the total value of the reported violation.