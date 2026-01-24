كشفت وزارة البلديات عن الاشتراطات الدقيقة والملزمة لصرف المكافآت المالية للمبلغين عن المخالفات البلدية، ضمن مبادرة «الراصد المعتمد» التي تهدف إلى تعزيز الرقابة المجتمعية و تحسين المشهد الحضري في المدن السعودية

وأكدت على ضرورة أن تسهم المعلومات المقدمة من المُبلغ بشكل مباشر وفعلي في كشف المخالفة وإثباتها، لضمان جدية البلاغات و حظرت اللائحة منح المكافأة إذا كان المُبلغ موظفاً في الوزارة أو الأمانات والبلديات، أو من العاملين في جهات الرقابة والتفتيش المتعاقدة معها، أو حتى من أقاربهم من الدرجة الأولى، وألزمت الراغبين في الانضمام للمبادرة بضرورة اجتياز البرنامج التدريبي المعتمد للمبلغين عن المخالفات، وشددت الضوابط على نزاهة سجل المُبلغ وخلوه من أي بلاغات كيدية أو مفتعلة سابقة، مع التأكيد الصارم على عدم افتعال المخالفات بغرض التكسب المادي من المكافأة.


و نصت القواعد على ضرورة تقديم طلب صرف المكافأة خلال مدة زمنية محددة تبدأ بعد اعتماد المخالفة رسمياً وانقضاء فترة الاعتراض النظامية عليها.


و أوضحت على ضرورة ألا تكون المخالفة المرصودة قد سبق رصدها من قبل جهات أخرى، و شددت البلديات على صرف مكافآت مالية للمبلغين وفقًا لخطورة المخالفة وصعوبة اكتشافها والجهد المبذول، و يمكن أن تصل المكافأة إلى 25% من إجمالي قيمة المخالفة المرصودة.