برعاية مدير فرع وزارة الصحة بالمنطقة الشرقية علوان بن صالح الشمراني، احتفت الجمعية الخيرية لرعاية المرضى بالمنطقة الشرقية (ترابط) بمتطوعيها من مستشارين وأخصائيين وكوادر طبية ومنظمين بمناسبة يوم التطوع السعودي والعالمي الذي يوافق الخامس من ديسمبر من كل عام.

وبهذه المناسبة بيّن رئيس مجلس إدارة الجمعية ناصر بن عبدالعزيز الأنصاري أن الجمعية تَبنت سياسة إشراك المتطوعين في تنفيذ برامجها ومبادراتها، من خلال المشاركة في إعداد خطة البرامج ووضع السياسات وخلق الفرص التطوعية الاحترافية والصحية، لاستدامة برامجها وتحقيق الأثر المنشود، في ظل توجيهات أمير المنطقة الشرقية، ونائبه، وما توليه حكومة المملكة من عناية ورعاية للعمل التطوعي، إيماناً بما يمثله من واجب ديني ووطني، وتحقيقاً لأهداف الرؤية الطموحة 2030، مبيناً أن عدد المتطوعين ببرامج وأنشطة الجمعية لهذا العام بلغ 343 متطوعاً ومتطوعة من المستشارين والأخصائيين الصحيين والاجتماعين والمنظمين أتموا 16,813 ساعة تطوعية من خلال 158 فرصة تطوعية بعائد اقتصادي تجاوز 1,300,000 ريال، بزيادة فاقت الـ100% عن العام الماضي.

بدورها أشادت الرئيس التنفيذي فاطمة بنت عبدالباقي البخيت بجهود المتطوعين والمتطوعات، التي تؤكد أن قيمة التطوع والمسارعة في الخير قيمة راسخة في مجتمعنا السعودي، بفضل الله عز وجل، ثم توجيهات قيادتنا الرشيدة التي جعلت من التطوع ركيزة أساسية في تحقيق رؤية الوطن الطموحة.

يذكر أن ترابط الشرقية جمعية متخصصة في تقديم الخدمات المساندة للمرضى الأشد احتياجاً، حيث تجاوز عدد المستفيدين من خدماتها، المتمثلة في إسكان المرضى القادمين للعلاج من خارج المنطقة الشرقية وتأمين الأجهزة الطبية التنفسية والحركية وخدمة نقل المرضى، 45 ألف مستفيد، منذ تأسيس الجمعية منتصف العام 2011.