برعاية مدير فرع وزارة الصحة بالمنطقة الشرقية علوان بن صالح الشمراني، احتفت الجمعية الخيرية لرعاية المرضى بالمنطقة الشرقية (ترابط) بمتطوعيها من مستشارين وأخصائيين وكوادر طبية ومنظمين بمناسبة يوم التطوع السعودي والعالمي الذي يوافق الخامس من ديسمبر من كل عام.
وبهذه المناسبة بيّن رئيس مجلس إدارة الجمعية ناصر بن عبدالعزيز الأنصاري أن الجمعية تَبنت سياسة إشراك المتطوعين في تنفيذ برامجها ومبادراتها، من خلال المشاركة في إعداد خطة البرامج ووضع السياسات وخلق الفرص التطوعية الاحترافية والصحية، لاستدامة برامجها وتحقيق الأثر المنشود، في ظل توجيهات أمير المنطقة الشرقية، ونائبه، وما توليه حكومة المملكة من عناية ورعاية للعمل التطوعي، إيماناً بما يمثله من واجب ديني ووطني، وتحقيقاً لأهداف الرؤية الطموحة 2030، مبيناً أن عدد المتطوعين ببرامج وأنشطة الجمعية لهذا العام بلغ 343 متطوعاً ومتطوعة من المستشارين والأخصائيين الصحيين والاجتماعين والمنظمين أتموا 16,813 ساعة تطوعية من خلال 158 فرصة تطوعية بعائد اقتصادي تجاوز 1,300,000 ريال، بزيادة فاقت الـ100% عن العام الماضي.
بدورها أشادت الرئيس التنفيذي فاطمة بنت عبدالباقي البخيت بجهود المتطوعين والمتطوعات، التي تؤكد أن قيمة التطوع والمسارعة في الخير قيمة راسخة في مجتمعنا السعودي، بفضل الله عز وجل، ثم توجيهات قيادتنا الرشيدة التي جعلت من التطوع ركيزة أساسية في تحقيق رؤية الوطن الطموحة.
يذكر أن ترابط الشرقية جمعية متخصصة في تقديم الخدمات المساندة للمرضى الأشد احتياجاً، حيث تجاوز عدد المستفيدين من خدماتها، المتمثلة في إسكان المرضى القادمين للعلاج من خارج المنطقة الشرقية وتأمين الأجهزة الطبية التنفسية والحركية وخدمة نقل المرضى، 45 ألف مستفيد، منذ تأسيس الجمعية منتصف العام 2011.
Under the patronage of the Director of the Eastern Province Health Branch, Alwan bin Saleh Al-Shamrani, the Eastern Province Charity Association for Patient Care (Tarabut) celebrated its volunteers, including consultants, specialists, medical staff, and organizers, on the occasion of Saudi and International Volunteer Day, which falls on December 5th each year.
On this occasion, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the association, Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Ansari, stated that the association has adopted a policy of involving volunteers in the implementation of its programs and initiatives, through participation in preparing program plans, setting policies, and creating professional and health-related volunteer opportunities, to ensure the sustainability of its programs and achieve the desired impact, in light of the directives of the Emir of the Eastern Province and his deputy, as well as the care and attention the Kingdom's government gives to volunteer work, believing in its representation of a religious and national duty, and in achieving the ambitious goals of Vision 2030. He noted that the number of volunteers in the association's programs and activities this year reached 343 male and female volunteers, including health and social consultants and organizers, who completed 16,813 volunteer hours through 158 volunteer opportunities, with an economic return exceeding 1,300,000 riyals, representing an increase of over 100% compared to last year.
For her part, the CEO, Fatima bint Abdulbaqi Al-Bukhit, praised the efforts of the volunteers, emphasizing that the value of volunteering and hastening to do good is a deeply rooted value in our Saudi community, thanks to God Almighty and the guidance of our wise leadership, which has made volunteering a fundamental pillar in achieving the ambitious vision of our nation.
It is worth mentioning that Tarabut Eastern is an association specialized in providing supportive services to the most needy patients, with the number of beneficiaries from its services, which include housing for patients coming for treatment from outside the Eastern Province, securing respiratory and mobility medical devices, and patient transport services, exceeding 45,000 beneficiaries since the establishment of the association in mid-2011.