Under the patronage of the Director of the Eastern Province Health Branch, Alwan bin Saleh Al-Shamrani, the Eastern Province Charity Association for Patient Care (Tarabut) celebrated its volunteers, including consultants, specialists, medical staff, and organizers, on the occasion of Saudi and International Volunteer Day, which falls on December 5th each year.

On this occasion, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the association, Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Ansari, stated that the association has adopted a policy of involving volunteers in the implementation of its programs and initiatives, through participation in preparing program plans, setting policies, and creating professional and health-related volunteer opportunities, to ensure the sustainability of its programs and achieve the desired impact, in light of the directives of the Emir of the Eastern Province and his deputy, as well as the care and attention the Kingdom's government gives to volunteer work, believing in its representation of a religious and national duty, and in achieving the ambitious goals of Vision 2030. He noted that the number of volunteers in the association's programs and activities this year reached 343 male and female volunteers, including health and social consultants and organizers, who completed 16,813 volunteer hours through 158 volunteer opportunities, with an economic return exceeding 1,300,000 riyals, representing an increase of over 100% compared to last year.

For her part, the CEO, Fatima bint Abdulbaqi Al-Bukhit, praised the efforts of the volunteers, emphasizing that the value of volunteering and hastening to do good is a deeply rooted value in our Saudi community, thanks to God Almighty and the guidance of our wise leadership, which has made volunteering a fundamental pillar in achieving the ambitious vision of our nation.

It is worth mentioning that Tarabut Eastern is an association specialized in providing supportive services to the most needy patients, with the number of beneficiaries from its services, which include housing for patients coming for treatment from outside the Eastern Province, securing respiratory and mobility medical devices, and patient transport services, exceeding 45,000 beneficiaries since the establishment of the association in mid-2011.