شارك تراث جزر فرسان البحري في مهرجان كتارا للمحامل التقليدية بدولة قطر، ممثّلاً للمملكة العربية السعودية ضمن جناحها في هذا الحدث التراثي العربي الذي يتزامن مع بطولة كأس العرب.

وأوضح عضو الجمعية السعودية للتراث نائب رئيس نادي التراث البحري عثمان محمد حمق أنّ مشاركتهم هذا العام جاءت بدعوة شخصية، بمرافقة مشرف قرية جازان سابقاً موسى نامس، استشعاراً للقيمة التاريخية العريقة التي تتميز بها جزر فرسان في مجال التراث البحري والغوص وتجارة اللؤلؤ.

وأشار حمق إلى أنّ تراث جزر فرسان غني ومتنوّع، ورغم بُعد المسافة فقد تم العمل على تقديمه بطريقة مبتكرة تعكس أصالته وعراقته، من خلال عرض مجموعة من الصور التاريخية والمقتنيات البحرية النادرة، إلى جانب فيلم تعريفي يُعرض يومياً يسلّط الضوء على حياة البحّارة قديماً، وأبرز المعالم السياحية والكنوز الطبيعية التي تزخر بها الجزر.

وأكد أنّ ركن جزر فرسان، الذي يمثّل البيت السعودي في المهرجان، يحظى بإقبال واسع من الزوار من مختلف الجنسيات، إضافة إلى باحثين وخبراء في التراث البحري أبدوا إعجابهم بتاريخ فرسان الضارب في أعماق التاريخ، ودورها المعروف في الغوص واستخراج وتجارة اللؤلؤ عبر السنين.

وفي ختام حديثه، رفع حمق شكره وتقديره إلى إمارة منطقة جازان، وهيئة التراث على دعمهما وحرصهما على إبراز تراث الوطن في هذا المحفل الدولي، كما قدّم شكره إلى المؤسسة العامة للحي الثقافي – كتارا على الدعوة الكريمة وحسن الاستقبال وكرم الضيافة غير المستغرب من الأشقاء في دولة قطر.