The maritime heritage of the Farasan Islands participated in the Katara Traditional Dhow Festival in the State of Qatar, representing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia within its pavilion at this Arab heritage event coinciding with the Arab Cup Championship.

Member of the Saudi Heritage Society and Vice President of the Maritime Heritage Club, Othman Mohammed Hamq, explained that their participation this year came through a personal invitation, accompanied by the former supervisor of the Jazan Village, Mousa Namis, in recognition of the rich historical value that the Farasan Islands possess in the field of maritime heritage, diving, and pearl trading.

Hamq pointed out that the heritage of the Farasan Islands is rich and diverse, and despite the distance, efforts were made to present it in an innovative way that reflects its authenticity and deep-rootedness, through the display of a collection of historical photographs and rare marine artifacts, alongside an introductory film shown daily that highlights the lives of sailors in the past, as well as the most prominent tourist attractions and natural treasures that the islands boast.

He confirmed that the Farasan Islands pavilion, which represents the Saudi house at the festival, enjoys wide popularity among visitors from various nationalities, in addition to researchers and experts in maritime heritage who expressed their admiration for the deep-rooted history of Farasan and its well-known role in diving, pearl extraction, and trading over the years.

In conclusion, Hamq expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Emirate of Jazan Region and the Heritage Authority for their support and commitment to showcasing the nation's heritage at this international event. He also thanked the Cultural Village Foundation – Katara for the generous invitation, warm reception, and the hospitality that is not surprising from the brothers in the State of Qatar.