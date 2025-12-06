وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أخيراً عدداً من المواد والمستلزمات التعليمية والتقنية على عدد من جمعيات ذوي الإعاقة ومراكز محو الأمية في محافظة لحج، تزامناً مع اليوم العالمي للأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة الموافق 3 ديسمبر من كل عام، ضمن مشروع الاستجابة لاحتياجات تنمية القدرات المحلية لتعليم طلاب محو الأمية وذوي الإعاقة في اليمن.


واشتملت المواد والمستلزمات على مقاعد مدرسيَّة وأجهزة الحاسب الآلي مع ملحقاتها، ووسائل تعليمية وترفيهية، فضلاً عن توفير وسائل الأمن والسلامة في جمعيتي رعاية وتأهيل الصم والبكم والمكفوفين ومدرسة ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة بمدينة الحوطة، وعدد من جمعيات المعاقين في مديريتي حبيل جبر وحالمين بردفان.


قدرات مؤسسية


يذكر أن المشروع يهدف إلى بناء القدرات المؤسسية للمراكز والمدارس الحكومية العاملة في مجالات رعاية وتأهيل الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة ومدارس محو الأمية من خلال تهيئة البيئة التعليمية من خلال دعم وتوفير التجهيزات اللازمة في 29 مركزاً لتأهيل ورعاية ذوي الإعاقة، و24 مدرسة لمحو الأمية في 6 محافظات (عدن، حضرموت، الضالع، لحج، شبوة والمهرة).


وتأتي هذه الجهود امتداداً للدور الإنساني الذي تقدمه المملكة ممثلة بمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة في دعم الفئات الأكثر احتياجاً والارتقاء بالخدمات التعليمية لذوي الإعاقة في اليمن.