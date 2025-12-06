The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action recently distributed a number of educational and technical materials and supplies to several disability associations and literacy centers in Lahij Governorate, coinciding with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which falls on December 3rd each year, as part of the project to respond to the needs for capacity development to educate illiterate students and persons with disabilities in Yemen.



The materials and supplies included school desks, computers with their accessories, educational and recreational tools, in addition to providing safety and security measures at the associations for the care and rehabilitation of the deaf and mute, the blind, and the special needs school in Al-Hawta city, as well as several disability associations in the districts of Habil Jabr and Halmeen in Radfan.



Institutional Capacities



It is noteworthy that the project aims to build the institutional capacities of the centers and government schools working in the fields of care and rehabilitation for persons with disabilities and literacy schools by preparing the educational environment through supporting and providing the necessary equipment in 29 centers for the rehabilitation and care of persons with disabilities, and 24 literacy schools in 6 governorates (Aden, Hadhramaut, Al-Dhale, Lahij, Shabwa, and Al-Mahra).



These efforts come as an extension of the humanitarian role that the Kingdom, represented by the King Salman Center for Relief, plays in supporting the most vulnerable groups and enhancing educational services for persons with disabilities in Yemen.