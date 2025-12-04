التقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، في العاصمة البحرينية المنامة، أمس، رئيسة وزراء جمهورية إيطاليا جورجيا ميلوني، وذلك على هامش أعمال الدورة الـ 46 للمجلس الأعلى لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية.

وجرى خلال اللقاء، بحث أوجه التعاون المشترك بين البلدين وسُبل تطويرها في عدد من المجالات، إضافة إلى مناقشة آخر المستجدات الإقليمية والدولية والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.

حضر اللقاء، وزير الطاقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد محمد العيبان، ووزير الاستثمار المهندس خالد عبدالعزيز الفالح.