بناءً على توجيه خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وصل ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، إلى مملكة البحرين الشقيقة؛ لترؤس وفد المملكة المشارك في الدورة الـ46 للمجلس الأعلى لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، وترأس الجانب السعودي في الاجتماع الرابع لمجلس التنسيق السعودي - البحريني.

وفور وصول ولي العهد الصالة الملكية بجسر الملك فهد قادماً من الخبر، كان في استقباله ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء بمملكة البحرين الأمير سلمان بن حمد آل خليفة، كما كان في استقبال ولي العهد، وزير ديوان رئيس مجلس الوزراء الشيخ عيسى بن سلمان بن حمد آل خليفة، وسفير مملكة البحرين لدى المملكة الشيخ علي بن عبدالرحمن آل خليفة، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى مملكة البحرين نايف بندر السديري.

عقب ذلك، توجه ولي العهد وولي عهد البحرين، في موكب رسمي إلى قصر الصخير بمملكة البحرين. ويضم الوفد الرسمي، وزير الطاقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء الأمير تركي بن محمد بن فهد بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الحرس الوطني الأمير عبدالله بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد محمد العيبان، ووزير التجارة الدكتور ماجد عبدالله القصبي.

وشهدت البحرين، أمس، أعمال الدورة الـ46 للمجلس الأعلى لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، التي شهدت التقاط الصور التذكارية لقادة ورؤساء وفود دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، ثم بدأت أعمال الدورة، وبعد ذلك انضمت رئيسة وزراء الجمهورية الإيطالية جورجيا ميلوني إلى القمة، واستكملت القمة جدول أعمالها.