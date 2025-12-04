Based on the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz arrived in the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain to head the Kingdom's delegation participating in the 46th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council for Arab States, and to chair the Saudi side in the fourth meeting of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council.

Upon the arrival of the Crown Prince at the royal hall at the King Fahd Bridge coming from Khobar, he was received by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. Also welcoming the Crown Prince were the Minister of the Royal Court, Sheikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Kingdom, Sheikh Ali bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, and the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Naif Bandar Al Sudairi.

Following that, the Crown Prince and the Crown Prince of Bahrain proceeded in an official convoy to Al-Sakhir Palace in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The official delegation includes Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaad Mohammed Al-Aiban, and Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Abdullah Al-Qasabi.

Yesterday, Bahrain witnessed the proceedings of the 46th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council for Arab States, which included the taking of commemorative photos of the leaders and heads of delegations of the Gulf Cooperation Council states, after which the session commenced. Subsequently, the Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, Giorgia Meloni, joined the summit, and the summit continued its agenda.