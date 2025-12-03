The Muslim World League extends its heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to the Kingdom of Thailand and the Republic of Sri Lanka, and to the families of the victims and the missing due to the floods that struck the two countries and the significant losses that resulted from it.



Solidarity and Compassion



In a statement from the General Secretariat of the League, the Secretary-General and President of the Muslim Scholars Association, His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, expressed the League's solidarity and compassion with the peoples of the two countries, and with the families of the victims in this painful disaster, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured and the safe return of the missing to their loved ones.