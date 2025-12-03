تقدَّمت رابطةُ العالم الإسلامي بخالصِ التعازي وصادقِ المواساة إلى مملكة تايلاند وجمهورية سريلانكا، وذوي الضحايا والمفقودين جرّاء الفيضانات التي ضربَت البلدَين وما نَجَم عنها من خسائرَ جسيمة.


تضامن وتعاطف


وفي بيانٍ للأمانةِ العامة للرابطة، أعرب الأمين العام رئيسُ هيئةِ علماء المسلمين فضيلة الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، عن تضامُنِ الرابطةِ وتعاطُفِها مع شعبَي البلدين، ومع ذوي الضحايا في هذه الكارثةِ المؤلمة، متمنيًّا الشفاءَ العاجلَ للمصابين وعودة المفقودونَ إلى ذويهم سالمين.