جاءت زيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، لمملكة البحرين ومشاركته في أعمال الدورة الـ46 للمجلس الأعلى لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، التي عقدتفي العاصمة البحرينية المنامة، امتداداً لجهود المملكة الرامية لتعزيز العمل الخليجي المشترك، وفق رؤية خادم الحرمين الشريفين التي أقرها قادة دول المجلس في العام 2015م.


وكان للجولة الخليجية التي قام بها ولي العهد عام 2021م بالغ الأثر البالغ في فتح آفاق جديدة لرؤية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود؛ لتعزيز العمل الخليجي المشترك، من خلال تكثيف التواصل مع قادة دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية وتنسيق المواقف حيال التحديات السياسية والاقتصادية التي يمر بها العالم وخلق المزيد من فرص التكامل الاقتصادي بين دول المجلس.


تعزيز المكانة الدولية وشراكات إستراتيجية واقتصادية

ولي العهد يرأس وفد المملكة في الدورة الـ46 للمجلس الأعلى لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية
وتتزامن أهمية مشاركة ولي العهد في الدورة الـ46 للمجلس الأعلى لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية مع تطورات الأحداث في المنطقة؛ ما يتطلب تنسيق المواقف بين دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية بما يدعم تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.


وحددت رؤية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود؛ لتعزيز العمل الخليجي المشترك أولويات التكامل والتعاون بين دول مجلس التعاون لتعزيز العمل المشترك عبر منظومة خليجية تتسم بالفعالية والكفاءة، وتسهم في الحفاظ على الاستقرار والسلم الإقليمي والعالمي، وتعزيز المكانة الدولية للمجلس، وتحقيق الشراكات الإستراتيجية والاقتصادية التي تعود بالنفع على مواطني دول المجلس وعلى المنطقة.


رؤية خادم الحرمين ودور السعودية القيادي


وانسجاماً مع رؤية خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وبدور قيادي من المملكة، عمل مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية على تطوير وتعزيز الحوارات والعلاقات والشراكات الإستراتيجية مع كبرى دول العالم حيث يُجري المجلس حوارات منتظمة مع نحو 16 دولة ومنظمة إقليمية، أبرزها الولايات المتحدة، والصين، وروسيا، والهند، والبرازيل، والاتحاد الأوروبي، ورابطة دول الآسيان.


وإيماناً برؤية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ودورها المحوري في تحقيق التكامل بين دول المجلس، فقد أسهمت المملكة بشكل فاعل في إنجاح الرئاسة الكويتية لأعمال الدورة الـ45 لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، حرصاً منها على تفعيل الشراكة مع دول المجلس بما يحقق أولويات العمل الخليجي المشترك.


رفع جودة حياة شعوب دول الخليج


وتحققت خلال الدورة الـ42 لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية برئاسة المملكة العديد من النتائج المهمة في تنمية التبادلات التجارية مع أبرز الشركاء التجاريين لدول المجلس، ومن ذلك تعزيز مفاوضات اتفاقيات التجارة الحرة لمجلس التعاون مع المملكة المتحدة، والصين، وكوريا، والهند، وأستراليا، ونيوزلندا، وإيجاد بيئة تجارية مفتوحة تقوم على القواعد التجارية العالمية.


وأطلق مجلس التعاون منذ تأسيسه العديد من المـشروعات الخليجية المشتركة، لرفد الاقتصاد الخليجي، والإسهام في التنمية المجتمعية، ورفع جودة حياة شعوب دول المجلس، ومن أبرزها مشروع الربط الكهربائي، والموافقة على إنشاء هيئة السكك الحديدية، لربط الدول الأعضاء، وتسهيل الحركة التجارية وتنقل السكان، وإنشاء شركة المدفوعات الخليجية، والربط بين البنوك المركزية الخليجية، وإنشاء وتطوير المجلس الصحي الخليجي، والمركز الخليجي للوقاية من الأمراض ومكافحتها، وإصدار القوانين الموحدة المتعلقة بسلامة الأغذية.