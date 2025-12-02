The high-level inaugural session of the third strategic aid dialogue on international development and humanitarian assistance between Saudi Arabia and Britain was held yesterday in London.



The Saudi delegation was headed by the advisor at the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, with representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Finance and the Saudi Fund for Development. The British side was led by the Minister of State for International Development and Africa in the United Kingdom, Baroness Jennifer Chapman.



Dr. Al-Rabeeah stated at the beginning of his speech: “Since our last meeting in Riyadh in May 2024, we have witnessed a noticeable increase in the roles of both Saudi Arabia and Britain in addressing urgent humanitarian and developmental challenges in the world, and we expect further joint cooperation between the two countries in this regard.”



30 million dollars for 5 projects



Dr. Al-Rabeeah pointed out that so far, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom have collaborated on 5 joint humanitarian projects with a total cost exceeding 30 million dollars, aimed at serving humanitarian work and enhancing opportunities for global peace, security, and prosperity.



He explained that in June 2025, a workshop was held in London on Saudi-British official development assistance, and both sides participated in several other meetings and a joint visit to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.



Partnership and Vision for the Future



Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah indicated that officials from both countries are striving to identify promising opportunities to enhance cooperation between them. At the conclusion of the speech of the General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, he presented a vision for the future, which includes a strong partnership that integrates the experiences of both countries.



The partnership between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom as major donors, overseen by the strategic dialogue, is of utmost importance for improving the reality of humanitarian work, while this inaugural session represents an opportunity to review the progress made since the last aid dialogue between the two countries and to highlight the shared strategic ambitions and priorities.