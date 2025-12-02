عُقدت أمس الجلسة الافتتاحية رفيعة المستوى لحوار المساعدات الإستراتيجي الثالث حول التنمية الدولية والمساعدات الإنسانية بين السعودية وبريطانيا في لندن.


ورأس وفد المملكة المستشار بالديوان الملكي المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية الدكتور عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الربيعة، وعضوية ممثلي وزارتي الخارجية والمالية والصندوق السعودي للتنمية، ورأس الجانب البريطاني وزيرة الدولة للتنمية الدولية وأفريقيا في المملكة المتحدة البارونة جينيفر تشابمان.


وقال الدكتور الربيعة في بداية كلمته: «إنه منذ اجتماعنا الأخير بالرياض في مايو 2024م، شهدنا تزايدا ملحوظا لدور المملكة وبريطانيا لمعالجة التحديات الإنسانية والإنمائية الملحة في العالم، ونتوقع المزيد من التعاون المشترك بين البلدين بهذا الشأن».


30 مليون دولار لـ5 مشاريع


وأشار الدكتور الربيعة إلى أنه حتى الآن تعاونت المملكة العربية السعودية والمملكة المتحدة في 5 مشاريع إنسانية مشتركة بتكلفة إجمالية تزيد على 30 مليون دولار، بغرض خدمة العمل الإنساني وتعزيز فرص السلام والأمن والازدهار العالمي.


وأوضح أنه في يونيو 2025م عقدت ورشة عمل بلندن حول المساعدات الإنمائية الرسمية السعودية البريطانية، وشارك الجانبان في عدة اجتماعات أخرى وزيارة مشتركة لمنظمة التعاون الاقتصادي والتنمية.


شراكة ورؤية للمستقبل


وبيّن الدكتور عبدالله الربيعة أن مسؤولي البلدين يسعون جاهدين لتحديد فرص واعدة لتعزيز التعاون بينهما. وفي ختام كلمة المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، قدم رؤية للمستقبل، تتضمن شراكة قوية تتكامل فيها الخبرات بين البلدين.


وتُعد الشراكة بين المملكة العربية السعودية والمملكة المتحدة بصفتهما مانحين رئيسيين، التي يُشرف عليها الحوار الإستراتيجي، أمرا بالغ الأهمية لتحسين واقع العمل الإنساني، فيما تُمثل هذه الجلسة الافتتاحية فرصة لاستعراض التقدم المُحرز منذ آخر حوار للمساعدات بين البلدين، وإبراز الطموحات والأولويات الإستراتيجية المشتركة.